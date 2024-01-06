Global First: AGI Technology’s 2TB microSD Card Revolutionises Storage

In an industry-defining move, AGI Technology, a prestigious Taiwanese storage brand, is wrapping up 2023 with a significant innovation. They have introduced the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card, an unprecedented blend of top-tier efficiency and capacity, setting a new worldwide standard in microSD cards.

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB, a pioneering venture by AGI Technology, is the first in the world to offer a 2TB capacity in a microSD card. It features the most advanced specifications, UHS-I U3 V30 A2, supporting 4K UHD video recording and enhanced app functionality. Equipped with StorArt’s latest SA3309 controller model, the card guarantees speedy and reliable read-write operations. When paired with AGI’s exclusive card reader, it reaches impressive transfer speeds up to 170MB/s read and 160MB/s write, exceeding typical UHS-I speeds.

This 2TB memory card is ideally suited to meet the increasing demands of digital storage, perfect for the latest handheld gaming devices, iPhone 15, and high-resolution recording on Android smartphones.

AGI Technology’s introduction of this mass-produced 2TB microSD memory card affirms their innovative leadership in the global storage market.

Specifications for the Supreme Pro TF138:

Standard: SD6.1

Speed Classification: UHS-I U3 / V30 / A2

Capacity: 2TB

Speed: Achieves maximum read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s with AGI’s card reader.

To find out more or make a purchase in the United Kingdom, visit www.agi-gear.com or email sales@agi-tech.com.tw.