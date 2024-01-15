Global Furniture Industry’s Call: “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul”

The global furniture industry is eagerly preparing for the International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF2024), occurring from 23rd to 28th January. Organised jointly by TUYAP Fair Organisation Group and Mos Fair Organisation, with support from the Furniture Associations Federation (MOSFED), the event is anticipated to host 200,000 industry experts from 200 countries. The fair, taking place at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, will feature over a thousand companies representing 3,000 brands.

As a prestigious summit in the furniture industry, the fair, carrying the theme “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul,” is set to display the latest 2024 designs across a variety of product lines to attendees.

“We continue to produce with over 45,000 manufacturers”

“In our sector, which grows annually, our aspiration is to always supply the finest products. This ambition has made us one of the top furniture manufacturers in the world. We maintain production across all product lines with more than 45,000 manufacturers. By crafting potent, high-quality designs, we engage our stakeholders through IIFF and showcase our competencies. We extend an invitation to the entire industry to our fair, where the 2024 furniture trends will be revealed,” announced Ahmet Güleç, President of MOSFED, the supporter of IIFF and a principal organisation in the Turkish furniture industry.

“We organise one of the world’s largest furniture fairs”

İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager of Tuyap Fairs Organisation, spoke about the global relevance of IIFF, stating:

“Mounting a fair at various locations in our industry is a distinctive global initiative. Tuyap, however, has adeptly organised the third iteration of IIFF at both the Tuyap Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, completing all necessary preparations. We are conducting one of the most extensive furniture fairs globally. Our influence on both the national and sectoral export figures is immense. At IIFF2024, we will bring together 200,000 business figures from diverse countries with 3,000 brands, utilising our international offices and network. We cordially invite all interested to Istanbul’s pre-eminent industry event.”

A Vibrant Environment for New Business Endeavours

ResearchAndMarkets’ data indicates that the global furniture sector, which concluded 2023 with $739.44 billion, is forecasted to reach $935.9 billion by 2027. Türkiye, with a yearly production value of $12 billion, is set to play host to its global partners. The IIFF will exhibit a range of furniture, including modern modular, luxury, beds and bases, baby and children’s, youth room, garden, office-school furniture, and accessories.

IIFF2024, set to run for six days, will organise its exhibition halls at the Istanbul Fair Center and Tuyap