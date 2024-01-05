More Women in the UK are Turning to Private IVF Treatment

New research has shown that more women are turning to private IVF than ever before. In this article, we take a look at the reasons behind this sudden increase, which fertility treatments are on the rise, and key factors responsible for this change. Let’s take a deep dive and understand a bit more about this change, in the post pandemic era.

The rise of fertility treatments

During the pandemic, many couples postponed their plans for starting a family, owing to job instability and economic uncertainty. Now that the world is returning to normal, many couples are now seeking to get pregnant, which could be one of the major reasons for this rise in the number of people seeking fertility treatment.

According to the research published by the HFEA, a 10% increase in IVF and donor cycles was observed in 2021, compared to 2019. This uptick in statistics highlights a shift towards assisted reproductive technologies in the UK, with urban areas leading the way.

Additionally, a sharper increase of 64% was also noted in fertility preservation technologies like egg freezing. The average age of the couples seeking fertility help has now increased to 36, which is five years older than the average age of couples getting pregnant naturally. All of this has collectively led to a noticeable increase in pregnancy rates across all age groups.

So you may wonder – how is the UK dealing with the sudden rise in fertility treatments? Is the medical system able to keep up with this demand?

The fertility landscape in the UK

For those living in the UK, the NHS can help couples by funding their fertility treatments (provided you meet their criteria). However, the same research states that sadly, between 2019 and 2021, these NHS funded cycles decreased across the UK quite significantly; 17% reduction of NHS funded IVF cycles in England, 36% in Wales and 1% in Scotland. But why?

The study further analyses the probable reasons behind this reduction – long wait times at hospitals due to COVID-19 rules, favouritism of older patients over newer patients, and the stringent criteria set by the NHS.

Due to the above, many patients now choose to pay privately for their treatment. Private fertility clinics are able to efficiently meet this demand and provide advanced treatments coupled with better more choice in fertility doctors, treatments, and fewer restrictions on who can access fertility services. Thankfully, finding an IVF clinic in London is now easier than ever, making bespoke fertility care more accessible to couples on their pregnancy journey, no matter their age or location.

Your fertility journey is in your hands

As we navigate through the post-pandemic era, the landscape of fertility treatments in the UK continues to evolve. The increasing reliance on IVF, egg freezing and other assisted reproductive technologies tell us how people are adapting to new norms in family planning.

To meet with this new surge in fertility options, private clinics have stepped up and are now at the forefront – by offering advanced and personalised care. These clinics are home to fertility experts who help couples make informed decisions about their fertility, as every journey is unique as the individual. So if you are a couple or know someone who may be struggling, it is important to remind yourself that you are not alone. If you have an infertility diagnosis, this is certainly not the end of the road for you.