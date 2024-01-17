VitrA Tiles Elevates to World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network

Atalay Gümrah expressed his excitement about this recognition, stating, “We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN’s Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Facing disruptions in manufacturing from climate change, a volatile financial landscape, and geopolitical crises that have led to fluctuating energy prices, particularly in Türkiye, this recognition underscores how we looked at these challenges not as setbacks, but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, harnessing 4IR to enhance our operational competitiveness.”

The digital transformation at VitrA Tiles’ Bozüyük facility has been remarkable, with a 19% increase in Overall Equipment Effectiveness, a 56% reduction in scrap, a 14% reduction in energy consumption, and a 43% increase in recycled content usage over the past year.

Hasan Pehlivan, CEO of VitrA Tiles, commented on the global importance of their initiatives, “While our solutions might be unique, the challenges we face are global and we recognise the value of a global community in solving global challenges. The future of manufacturing is not about just one company, or one sector, or a single country, but about bringing the global community together to address major challenges. I believe the GLN has much to contribute to this journey, and I welcome this excellent latest initiative from the World Economic Forum.”

GLN members are at the forefront of using AI and machine learning to revolutionise production globally. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 85% of Lighthouse factories reported less than a 10% revenue loss, a resilience that significantly outperformed other manufacturers.