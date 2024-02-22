EsteCapelli Introduces Groundbreaking Exosome Technique for Hair Transplants

EsteCapelli Medical Solutions, a premier institution in Europe’s medical landscape, has unveiled its latest advancement in hair loss treatment: the Exosome hair transplantation technique. Utilizing exosome plasmas derived from proteins in umbilical cord blood, this innovative method aims to enhance cellular growth in the transplantation site and bolster hair follicle development with signaling molecules.

EsteCapelli, a leading center for hair transplant and regenerative treatments in Europe, has launched the Exosome hair transplant method, the latest in a series of technological and therapeutic innovations aimed at combating hair loss. Under the expert supervision of hair transplant specialist Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, EsteCapelli has initiated the use of Exosome hair therapy, which promises significant improvements in hair transplant outcomes, offering a solution for healthier, more natural-looking hair.

Exosomes are at the forefront of hair aesthetic improvement and restoration, with their effectiveness backed by a solid scientific foundation. These plasma exosomes, acting as natural agents for hair regeneration, encourage cellular multiplication in the transplant area and strengthen hair follicle growth through effective signaling.

Blending Science with Modern Technology in Hair Restoration

Exosome therapy leverages the potential of exosomes from optimally conditioned cells to achieve specific therapeutic goals. In hair transplantation, this therapy aids in the development, growth, and maintenance of hair follicles, employing exosomes from cord blood rich in proteins, growth factors, and essential minerals for promoting healthier hair regeneration.

Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar shared his thoughts on EsteCapelli’s adoption of this method, stating, “The intersection of science and high technology with years of experience is a breakthrough in hair restoration. Science has almost reached its peak in hair transplantation technology.”

Revolutionizing Hair Transplantation and Post-Operative Healing

Exosomes sourced from the plasma of umbilical cord blood tackle one of the major challenges in the healing process following hair transplantation. The Exosome treatment method enhances the grafts’ adaptation to their new environment, promoting healthier growth of the transplanted hair, and marking a significant advancement in hair transplant technology. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar noted, “For patients looking for the best hair transplant method, Exosome hair treatment makes it possible to get more effective results in a shorter time.”

Delivering Excellence: Over 15,000 Successful Treatments

EsteCapelli, a global ambassador for Turkey’s health tourism and a key player in exporting health services to 47 countries, is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest in hair transplantation and aesthetic procedures, offering these cutting-edge treatments to its patients. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, the renowned hair transplant specialist and Medical Director of EsteCapelli, highlighted the clinic’s commitment to patient satisfaction, with more than 15,000 patients worldwide benefiting from successful treatments. He affirmed, “As EsteCapelli, we have once again proven our commitment to offer the most advanced technology and the best results with the Exosome hair transplant method. This innovation reinforces our leading position in our field. Anyone who wants to open the door to a happy future can benefit from the end-to-end hair transplantation service offered by EsteCapelli in Istanbul.”

