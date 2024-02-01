Game-Changing Partnership Between Ozan And Verifone

Ozan and Verifone have forged a collaboration for the financial processes at payment terminals used by merchants across Turkey. This partnership combines Ozan’s innovative acquiring solutions with Verifone’s smart payment technologies, allowing businesses faster, safer, and more profitable payment collection and invoicing on a single terminal: Verifone Eko Kasa POS.

Verifone Eko Kasa POS delivers a better, faster payment experience to businesses and their customers. Ozan’s acquiring infrastructure enables secure, dependable, instant processing and rapid settlement. This collaboration will ease the lives of both businesses and customers, ushering in a new era in payment systems.

Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money Institution) is Turkey’s pioneering, fastest-growing EMI and one of the few e-money institutions to hold an acquiring license in the Turkish fintech landscape. Kicking off its operations in Turkey in 2020, Ozan Elektronik Para has rapidly become a key payment solutions provider in the Turkish market through their commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions built on cutting-edge payment technologies.

All-in-one terminals for payment collection and invoicing have been the norm in Turkey for merchants for the past decade, and acquiring has been almost exclusively carried out by banks. This norm often comes with older, slower terminals, inefficient infrastructure and software, dependability issues, and hefty commissions and fees.

The partnership of Ozan and Verifone puts a big dent in this unfavorable situation, and Verifone Eko Kasa POS stands out as the new, reliable and economical choice for businesses. With Verifone Eko Kasa POS, payment processes are faster, more secure, and more efficient.

Customer-Centric Transformation in Financial Solutions

Dr. Ozan Ozerk, founder of Ozan Elektronik Para, emphasized the company’s constant focus on the needs of businesses and customers when developing new solutions. He stated, “We try and go beyond the typical financial services but strive to understand our customers’ needs and provide them with the best service possible. Building on our strengths, we achieve this through a solution-oriented approach and with strategic partnerships such as the one we have with Verifone.”

Fast and Secure Payment Processes

Ozan Elektronik Para CEO Ömer Suner highlighted their aim of making financial solutions more accessible. He said, “With this strategic collaboration with Verifone, we offer an innovative, flexible, and profitable payment solution to a wide range of businesses. We needed to make a difference in payment collection for in-store businesses and place a faster, more affordable, and more profitable solution for businesses on the offer. Our collaboration with Verifone represents a significant step towards achieving this goal. Verifone Eko Kasa POS will significantly enhance the customer experience, driving transformation in the industry. Our overall success lies in making the financial world more accessible through the speed, security, and efficiency we provide to our customers and we position the Verifone Eko Kasa POS project as a significant milestone for us.”

Özgür Özvardar, Vice President and General Manager responsible for Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa at Verifone, stated, “With our extensive global and local experience spanning many years, Verifone continues to provide payment and trade solutions to leading brands in the retail sector, major financial institutions, and over 600,000 businesses. This collaboration, bringing together Verifone’s international and local experience and Ozan’s innovative vision, surpasses our customers’ expectations in payment processes. Our goal is to increase efficiency and accelerate transformation in the industry by offering safer, faster, and smarter payment solutions to consumers and businesses. We continue to progress with determination for the success of all our stakeholders on this journey.”

About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI – Ozan Electronic Money Institution):

Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Turkey with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Turkey under Law No. 6493 and is authorized to make agreements with member businesses as per Law No. 5464.

About Verifone:

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses, and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $450B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at https://www.verifone.com/tr/tk

For More Information:

