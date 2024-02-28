iMed Medical’s Innovative Approach to Health Tourism in Türkiye

Zubeyde Akdas, the visionary behind iMed Medical, an agency based in Istanbul specializing in health tourism, has introduced a service concept akin to having a personal health assistant for medical tourists in Türkiye. She pointed out the cost advantage of medical treatments in Türkiye, which are significantly more affordable by at least 30-40% than in the UK, Europe, and the US, positioning Istanbul as a go-to destination for health tourism.
Akdas detailed their initiative to strengthen Türkiye’s standing in the international health tourism arena by linking overseas patients with the country’s premier health institutions and experts, stating: “We have the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. We provide services in plastic surgery, obesity and hair transplantation. Those who prefer Istanbul can plan their course of treatment by phone, online, or in consultation with our personal counselors in the Netherlands and Belgium.”
Türkiye’s Prominence in Health Tourism
A report by Future Market Insights, a US-based research firm, indicates a 6.6% growth in Türkiye’s health tourism revenue, from 3,751.6 million dollars in 2023 to the end of 2033.
Akdaş discussed the increasing allure of Türkiye in health tourism, stating:
“With its geographical location, cultural beauties, professional health personnel, and clinics, Türkiye, and mainly Istanbul, is the address of choice for people who desire to have better treatment services at more affordable prices. Turkish clinics that follow world trends enhance patient satisfaction with innovative treatments.”
Personalised Patient Support: From Interpreters to Nursing Care
Zubeyde Akdas, the founder of iMed Medical, highlighted their comprehensive suite of services in the health tourism sector, covering areas from cosmetic surgery to hair transplantation and obesity management, adding:
“Procedures do not only refer to surgical procedures for us. It is also a step towards redefining the beauty standards of individuals on their own terms. With the latest surgical techniques and a patient-centered approach, we offer a journey that is both transformative and comfortable. We have a wide choice of hospitals, surgeons, and medical staff. That’s why we don’t have a waiting list. After the necessary and desired treatments are determined, we quickly schedule and invite our foreign patients to Istanbul. Our patients are accommodated in 5-star luxury hotels. During your stay, we provide personalized services with the support of our interpreter, private nurse and team. Our patients can easily integrate their visits with vacations or business trips.”
Natural Beauty Trends in Aesthetic Treatments
Commitment to Natural Beauty and Patient Satisfaction
In her final remarks, Akdas reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring patient satisfaction and delivering customised services in collaboration with distinguished medical professionals, clinics, and hospitals: