iMed Medical’s Innovative Approach to Health Tourism in Türkiye

Zubeyde Akdas, the visionary behind iMed Medical, an agency based in Istanbul specializing in health tourism, has introduced a service concept akin to having a personal health assistant for medical tourists in Türkiye. She pointed out the cost advantage of medical treatments in Türkiye, which are significantly more affordable by at least 30-40% than in the UK, Europe, and the US, positioning Istanbul as a go-to destination for health tourism.

Akdas detailed their initiative to strengthen Türkiye’s standing in the international health tourism arena by linking overseas patients with the country’s premier health institutions and experts, stating: “We have the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. We provide services in plastic surgery, obesity and hair transplantation. Those who prefer Istanbul can plan their course of treatment by phone, online, or in consultation with our personal counselors in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Türkiye’s Prominence in Health Tourism

A report by Future Market Insights, a US-based research firm, indicates a 6.6% growth in Türkiye’s health tourism revenue, from 3,751.6 million dollars in 2023 to the end of 2033.

Akdaş discussed the increasing allure of Türkiye in health tourism, stating:

“With its geographical location, cultural beauties, professional health personnel, and clinics, Türkiye, and mainly Istanbul, is the address of choice for people who desire to have better treatment services at more affordable prices. Turkish clinics that follow world trends enhance patient satisfaction with innovative treatments.”

Personalised Patient Support: From Interpreters to Nursing Care

Zubeyde Akdas, the founder of iMed Medical, highlighted their comprehensive suite of services in the health tourism sector, covering areas from cosmetic surgery to hair transplantation and obesity management, adding:

“Procedures do not only refer to surgical procedures for us. It is also a step towards redefining the beauty standards of individuals on their own terms. With the latest surgical techniques and a patient-centered approach, we offer a journey that is both transformative and comfortable. We have a wide choice of hospitals, surgeons, and medical staff. That’s why we don’t have a waiting list. After the necessary and desired treatments are determined, we quickly schedule and invite our foreign patients to Istanbul. Our patients are accommodated in 5-star luxury hotels. During your stay, we provide personalized services with the support of our interpreter, private nurse and team. Our patients can easily integrate their visits with vacations or business trips.”

Natural Beauty Trends in Aesthetic Treatments

“We follow all developments and innovations in the rapidly developing health tourism sector with about 45 colleagues. We prioritize the wishes of our patients. The preferences of celebrities have a great influence on foreign patients coming to Türkiye,” says Zubeyde Akdas,

“There is a comeback to the natural in aesthetics. The exaggerated look gave way to a natural appearance. Particularly celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, who decided to undergo hip reduction made statements supporting the natural appearance by expressing their experiences. These statements have not only raised awareness but also helped to normalize those reversing cosmetic regulations is a common choice. Women embraced natural body aesthetics. Especially buttock implant removal and BBL reduction operations have increased in popularity. The smaller and shaped butt appearance has become the new favorite of patients.”

Commitment to Natural Beauty and Patient Satisfaction

In her final remarks, Akdas reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring patient satisfaction and delivering customised services in collaboration with distinguished medical professionals, clinics, and hospitals:

“We listen to our patients and take their wishes into consideration to provide quality healthcare. Many women now seek comfort, natural beauty, and inner peace. In this regard, we have recently encountered mostly patients wishing to farewell their implants.

“Fashion and beauty standards change over time. Women who want to keep up with fashion may want smaller buttocks. Some women care too much about societal expectations. Others undergo surgery due to physical ailments. Overall, due to many external factors, women now prefer a firmer and smaller butt.”