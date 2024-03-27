B2Broker Presents B2Trader Brokerage Platform – Who Can Benefit From This Tool?

The crypto market is experiencing rapid growth, with Bitcoin reaching its historical peak and the total market cap exceeding $2.37T. With over 20,000 coins and 300 million traders, crypto is becoming a more appealing trading option, fueled by innovative business models and technologies like L2 solutions and blockchain protocols.

In response to this booming crypto demand, B2Broker has released the B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP), a crypto spot broker solution designed to help businesses capitalise on this growing trend.

Who Can Benefit from B2Trader?

B2Trader is a powerful solution for crypto brokers (CFD and Derivatives), OTC brokers, FOREX brokers, multi-asset and multi-market brokers, market makers, liquidity providers, payment systems, and even banks to follow the market trends and enter the fastest-growing industry. Here’s how each business model is able to utilise BBP:

FOREX Brokers and Crypto Brokers

B2Trader is a valuable addition to any FOREX brokerage, presenting a unique opportunity to offer crypto spot trading, crypto spot trading alongside traditional platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader and thus attracting a new segment of crypto traders interested in physical delivery or ownership. It enables revenue generation through commissions, markups, and effective risk management.

B2Trader also allows regulated FX brokers to separate their digital asset trading under a different license, promoting strategic diversification and maintaining a competitive advantage.

B2Trader also benefits crypto brokers. Thus, brokers focusing on crypto CFDs, using crypto as collateral, and offering a mix of FX and crypto CFDs can enhance existing solutions with crypto spot trading. Integrating B2Trader provides a strategic advantage for brokerages, allowing them to adapt to market trends, offer highly-demanded crypto spot trading, and meet client expectations.

Market Makers and Liquidity Providers

With B2Trader, market makers can achieve competitive spreads, optimise pricing, and enable smart routing execution across different venues.

Market makers can also use B2Trader to access multiple exchanges and consolidate liquidity efficiently, while liquidity providers can benefit from this tool by adding cryptocurrencies to their asset offerings, which can greatly boost their appeal to brokers, hedge funds and professional traders. B2Trader streamlines this process, equipping liquidity providers with essential tools to expand their market reach and accelerate their earnings.

EMIs, Payment Systems, and Banks

For EMIs, PSPs, and banks, B2Trader provides a strategic edge by enabling diverse asset management, monitoring, and liquidity pool creation. With this tool, it becomes possible to add crypto services to their existing operations, net all transactions, as well as offer crypto accounts and enable instant swaps.

BBP offers numerous opportunities to enter the expanding realm of cryptocurrency. The flexibility of B2Trader, combined with its API and a set of key components, makes it compatible with any business model.

What B2Trader Offers to Its Users

B2Trader is a robust tool for enterprise-scale brokers designed to serve modern financial markets. The tool is capable of handling 3000 trading instruments and processing up to 3000 requests per second. It provides real-time market data updates and ultra-fast order execution, which can be enhanced by upgrading cloud resources and computing.

Advanced Technology

BBP’s key focus is reliability, scalability, and security. This is achieved by using the latest tools and protocols, such as AWS, MongoDB, and the FIX protocol.

Thus, BBP is hosted on AWS for its dependable infrastructure, reducing hardware risks. It utilises MongoDB and Amazon Redshift for data management and includes TradingView for market insights.

Scalable deployments are supported by Kubernetes and Docker, while CloudFlare guarantees DDoS protection. The FIX protocol boosts B2Trader’s efficiency and reliability. You can see the complete list of protocols and technologies below:

Effective Integrations

Developed by B2Broker, B2Trader comes with powerful integrations such as a trading platform, Trading User Interface, OMS, pre-trade and post-trade control, advanced White Label options, liquidity management system, mobile applications, technical documentation, CRM, back office, blockchain wallets for processing and collecting coins and tokens, REST and FIX API protocols, and blockchain management system that enables automatic payouts and settlements.

B2Trader is available as a turnkey solution or can be integrated with any CRM via REST API.

Additionally, integration with Marksman, a crypto liquidity distribution engine, allows B2Trader to streamline administration and ensures market updates with the latest data.

Marksman enables crypto brokers to quickly link to top exchanges by requiring API credentials upon account opening. It also enables the creation of diverse liquidity pools, assigning execution and routing rules, and establishing failover protocols.

“Today, B2Broker is a leading name in the FinTech industry. We began operating in the FOREX industry in 2014 and have been developing solutions for the crypto industry since 2017. B2Broker has earned multiple awards and recognitions, and our years of experience have allowed us to understand what the market needs exactly.

That’s why we created B2Trader. It’s our answer to the changing trends in finance. We have poured 18 months of hard work and over $5 million into B2Trader. BBP is built by our dedicated in-house team of 40 engineers, each contributing to a solution that truly meets the demands of today’s brokers. In the next 12 months, we are planning to double the team and enhance our offerings even further!”

— Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2Broker