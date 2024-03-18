Fresh Financials and Project Payables Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate UK SME Bookkeeping Services

Fresh Financials, at the forefront of delivering innovative bookkeeping solutions, is delighted to announce its strategic acquisition by Project Payables. This significant partnership marks a pivotal moment in Fresh Financials’ quest to transform the bookkeeping landscape. Renowned for its bespoke technology solutions tailored to bookkeeping and financial operations, Project Payables caters to SME clients with a combined portfolio surpassing £500 million.

This partnership underlines Fresh Financials’ dedication to setting new standards of excellence within the bookkeeping sector. By uniting with Project Payables, Fresh Financials aims to broaden its reach and enrich its service offerings for SME clients throughout the UK. Furthermore, the collaboration will intensify Fresh Financials’ engagement with UK accountants to innovate bookkeeping practices, ensuring financial management is conducted with unmatched integration and efficiency.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Project Payables in this transformative journey,” expressed Emma Fox, Founder and Managing Director at Fresh Financials. “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for us to strengthen our capabilities and accelerate our growth trajectory. We are confident that together, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in the bookkeeping industry.”

Echoing Fresh Financials’ commitment, Project Payables envisions empowering businesses with state-of-the-art bookkeeping solutions. Acquiring Fresh Financials aligns with Project Payables’ strategic intent to extend its presence within the UK’s bookkeeping sector and to augment the services offered to its clientele.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fresh Financials, currently Xero’s bookkeeping partner of the year, to the Project Payables family,” stated Marc Scrimshire, Founder and CEO of Project Payables. “The acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality bookkeeping service to businesses across the UK. We are confident that our partnership will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

In conjunction with this strategic alliance, Emma Fox will join the Board of Directors at Project Payables, contributing her extensive experience and insights to the broader group. The bookkeeping operations at Project Payables will be integrated under the Fresh Financials brand, with Lucy Butters at the helm, ensuring the continuation of Fresh Financials’ esteemed values and high-quality processes.

For further details on the partnership between Fresh Financials and Project Payables, please visit https://freshfinancials.com/