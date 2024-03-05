Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club has unveiled its latest sponsorship with Vera Clinic, the Turkish leader in hair transplant services. This collaboration is set to celebrate the mutual values of innovation and excellence that both organisations hold in high regard.

Vera Clinic, known for its top-tier hair transplant services in Turkey, has now partnered with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, aligning itself with global brands such as American Express, Nike, and Snickers UK as a principal sponsor for the current and upcoming seasons. This partnership is a testament to the shared vision of pioneering excellence.

Kazım Sipahi, Chairman of Vera Clinic, shared his excitement about the alliance, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that embodies our core values of teamwork, excellence, and dedication. Together, we aim to make a significant impact, boosting confidence, happiness, and satisfaction among fans and those considering aesthetic surgery.”

Trailblazers in Healthcare

Vera Clinic has garnered global recognition for its innovative approaches in hair transplantation and cosmetic procedures, utilising cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. Its distinction as the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ and its impressive satisfaction scores from patients around the world attest to its leadership in healthcare innovation.

The clinic’s array of advanced treatments, including Sapphire FUE, Stem Cell therapy, OxyCure treatment, and DHI methods, showcases its unwavering commitment to the latest developments in cosmetic healthcare. Vera Clinic also emphasises the importance of aftercare support, ensuring that every patient receives comprehensive guidance and care for optimal post-treatment results.

Exclusive Benefits for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans

This partnership offers Brighton & Hove Albion fans special access to Vera Clinic’s state-of-the-art healthcare treatments, enhancing their connection with the club through added health and wellness benefits.

Russ Wood, Head of Commercial at Brighton & Hove Albion, expressed his pride in the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with Vera Clinic, a globally recognized brand, for this and the next season is a source of great pride. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring to our club and its supporters.”

Vera Clinic, awarded the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ at the European Awards in Medicine in 2021, has impacted the lives of over 30,000 patients from 84 countries in the last decade, thanks to its dedicated team of more than 150 healthcare professionals. The clinic offers free online consultations, which can be scheduled at https://www.veraclinic.net.