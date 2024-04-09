Anbio Unveils State-of-the-Art “Point of Care” Solutions in Europe

Anbio Biotechnology is making significant inroads into the European healthcare sector with its flagship AF-100 C, an innovative compact fluorescent immunoassay analyser designed to transform point-of-care diagnostics. With an impressive suite of over 70 assays, the AF-100 C is set to enhance the capabilities of healthcare practitioners across the EU, improving patient management and outcomes.

Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a prominent player in the global in vitro diagnostics market, is delighted to announce the roll-out of its extensive “Point of Care” product range across the European Union. This strategic deployment marks a key milestone for Anbio, heralding new partnerships with EU distributors and medical providers and highlighting the company’s commitment to supplying the EU with advanced diagnostic solutions.

Anbio’s reputation for innovation and quality extends beyond its well-known Covid test kits, positioning the company as a diverse manufacturer and innovator of a wide array of diagnostic instruments. “Our mission is to revolutionize diagnostics by offering tailored and accessible solutions, including laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care diagnostics. We are committed to affordability and continuous innovation in life sciences that serve to advance human heath,” proclaimed Michael Lau, Anbio’s CEO.

Groundbreaking Analyzer Provides Comprehensive Testing with Over 70 Assays

The centrepiece of Anbio’s push into the EU market is the AF-100 C analyzer, a sophisticated, single-channel, handheld, rechargeable compact fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) analyzer. This device, accompanied by more than 70 CE-marked assays for a broad range of analytes including markers of inflammation, diabetes, cancer, hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases, is set to revolutionize the EU clinical diagnostics arena.

“The Anbio AF-100 C is a game-changer for clinical diagnostics, supplying healthcare providers with a cost-effective, comprehensive, and reliable solution for rapid point-of-care testing,” Lau highlighted. Despite its small size, the AF-100 C boasts high throughput and is highly versatile, suitable for use in various medical contexts, from private practices to emergency departments. Its easy-to-use interface and powerful battery, capable of up to 8 hours of continuous use, enable healthcare professionals to provide superior care with great efficiency and accuracy.

Rapid, Reliable Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care

Anbio’s broad FIA range, which delivers swift results within 3 to 15 minutes, represents a significant leap in diagnostic technology. With reagents that feature RFID chip technology for precision and a shelf life of up to 24 months at ambient temperature, Anbio is well-equipped to address the immediate needs of the European healthcare sector.

As Anbio Biotechnology establishes its footprint in the EU market, it extends an invitation to distributors and healthcare practitioners to discover its advanced diagnostic solutions. With a focus on improving patient care through affordable, accurate, and reliable diagnostics, Anbio is eager to collaborate with medical professionals across the EU.