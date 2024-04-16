Exceptional Outcomes for INTO University Partnerships’ Foundation Medicine Programme

INTO University Partnerships’ foundation programme in medicine and health has delivered exceptional outcomes, with the majority of its students securing conditional offers for medical degrees both in the UK and overseas.

This academic year, 70% of the international students in the 2023 cohort who are dedicated to pursuing careers in medicine have been awarded offers for a five-year MBBS degree.

Launched in April 2022, the programme operates from the INTO London Centre and started with its first cohort of international students in September 2022. Students in this foundation programme are provided pathways to numerous prestigious universities worldwide, including several within the QS Top 150, and to diverse competitive health profession degrees.

Students spend their foundation year engaging in modules in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and research skills, plus two specialised medicine modules that are only taught at INTO London. These are Advanced Sciences for Medicine, which advances students’ scientific knowledge in a medical context, and Professional and Communication Skills for Medicine, designed to prepare students for medical interviews and to foster skills necessary for successful healthcare professionals.

Nara from South Korea, a student from the first cohort, has achieved unconditional offers to study medicine at Aston University and at Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus.

Nara conveyed her thoughts, stating, “As an international student, it’s very important to know how to communicate well. At INTO, I take part in English classes and improve my academic writing, and how to prepare for presentations – this really helped me when writing personal statements. I also have 1-1 sessions with the university progression and career manager, during which I discuss personal statements and they provide feedback for applying to university medical schools.”

A remarkable 95% of students in the foundation programme have secured offers from British universities for a variety of medical-related degrees. Those who were not offered places in medicine have enrolled in other related courses such as Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Pharmacology, and Biology at prestigious universities including Bristol University, Queen Mary University of London, Aston University, and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Robin Peel, the Centre Director at INTO London, emphasized, “We have designed this foundation programme in medicine and health professions to give our students the best chance of getting into and being successful on their chosen health degree with excellent progression options, a guaranteed interview at a UK medical school and unique specialist modules.”

INTO University Partnerships provides extensive support during the university application process, including an online part-time University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) preparation course during the summer before the foundation programme begins.

Through one-on-one meetings, students receive tailored support, while group sessions help them navigate the application process collectively. The University Progression and Careers Manager at INTO London organizes workshops for personal statements, arranges guest lectures and masterclasses from medical professionals, and offers comprehensive interview preparation and practice.

INTO London students regularly attend practical sessions in the ‘Superlab’ at London Metropolitan University, which is among the largest labs in Europe. This facility supports their academic and professional advancement, where they learn lab etiquette, enhance their English language skills for scientific communication, and master the use of complex lab equipment.

The INTO London Centre offers customised university preparation programmes that guarantee admission to over 100 universities across the UK and Europe. Its location near London’s financial district and the culturally rich districts of Spitalfields, Brick Lane, and Shoreditch provides a vibrant and diverse learning environment.

Since its establishment in 2005, INTO University Partnerships has been instrumental in assisting over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries in securing their academic futures at top universities in the US, UK, and Australia.