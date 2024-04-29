INTO University Partnerships Unveils ‘Get Ready to Study’ Initiative for International Students

INTO University Partnerships, a global frontrunner in educational partnerships, has launched the ‘Get Ready to Study’ programme, a new initiative designed to support international students as they prepare to study in the UK.

The ‘Get Ready to Study’ programme is an online pre-arrival course that provides international students with crucial academic and personal resources. This ensures a smooth transition to higher education and helps them adjust to life in the UK.

David Rafferty, Director of Technology Enhanced Learning at INTO University Partnerships, remarked: “Studying abroad can evoke a range of emotions for students—excitement, anticipation, and perhaps a hint of nervousness. That’s why we’ve developed the Get Ready to Study online pre-arrival programme. It’s our commitment to empowering students to embark on their UK academic journey with confidence, equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive.”

The programme is offered free of charge and is available to all students who are about to enter the UK and are enrolled in a pathway programme at an INTO Centre. These centres provide vital training in academic and English language skills that are essential for their future academic success.

Students are automatically registered for the ‘Get Ready to Study’ programme and receive a personalised link to access it one month before their courses begin. The content of the programme is specifically tailored to introduce students to their Centre, incorporating a variety of engaging activities and guidance designed to strengthen their academic and digital literacy. The course is structured around three primary modules:

Life in the UK

This foundational module provides detailed information about what international students can expect from their study experience in the UK, including adapting to the local culture, engaging with community activities, and optimising their time at the centre. It also offers information about the facilities available at INTO centres and what students can expect during their induction period.

Study Skills

This module is dedicated to imparting crucial study and digital literacy skills that students will need throughout their time at INTO, at their chosen universities, and in their future careers. It covers topics such as how to set up an effective study environment, strategies for managing assessments, and balancing academic and personal responsibilities.

Employability

The final module explores how students can access the necessary tools, resources, and support from their centre to enhance their career prospects and professional development. This includes guidance on securing internships, work placements, and leveraging opportunities for professional growth.

Designed to be interactive, the program is embedded with video content introducing the topics of each module, with each having a short assessment at the end to solidify what students have learned, and typically takes around 90 minutes to complete.

Glen Blackadder, Learning Designer at INTO University Partnerships said: “We take a micro-learning approach where possible, to try to make sure the activities aren’t too onerous in terms of time, and that students can work through them at their own pace.”

The program was first rolled out to students in August 2023, and then to a second cohort in November. Participating students in the program have so far represented 58 countries, with more than 80% of those who completed the program saying that it helped them to feel prepared for their studies.

Chinese students showed the highest level of engagement in the program, with 84% opening the email link as soon as they received it. Overall, the majority of students engaged with the program, with most using it in the fortnight before their start date.

The high satisfaction rate from the program was reflected in the feedback, with one student commenting: “It prepares international students to know what they will face at INTO University Partnerships, and to acquire new skills.” Another student shared: “I was fully ready to start my program before my start date.”

The online platform also includes a feature allowing users to gain insight into where some of their fellow international students are from by looking at an interactive map. The map automatically updates in line with students’ responses, adding a colored pin to each mentioned nation.

Based on student feedback from the first cohort, INTO University Partnerships’ Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) team is implementing a range of new features and resources to further support students in getting the most out of the online program ahead of their start date.

New additions to the Get Ready to Study program, set to be rolled out to students later this year, will include more Centre-specific content so that students can familiarise themselves with their new learning hub and home. There will also be additional information on academic mental health to provide strategies for coping with academic stress and how students can best utilisetheir centre’s wellbeing resources.

At INTO’s UK study centres , students have access to tailored support from academic and student support advisors, providing them with the tools and confidence to progress to their chosen program at one of INTO’s university partners – four of which are part of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group. With centres located on partner university campuses, students can benefit from the societies and activities on campus and explore nearby local amenities.