RiskConcile Champions Automation for Finance Firms Facing Regulatory Hurdles

RiskConcile, a leader in providing data, risk, and regulatory technology solutions, is encouraging finance firms to integrate automation into their operational practices to better manage the complexities of financial regulations.

The intricate nature of financial regulations continues to challenge fund companies globally, as they navigate a tangled web of both local and international regulations, data management difficulties, evolving technologies, and complex decision-making processes.

The adoption of automation in financial management is revolutionizing how fund companies approach risk and regulatory compliance, significantly reducing reliance on manual processes and enhancing both accuracy and efficiency.

Jan De Spiegeleer, CEO of RiskConcile, remarked: “In an environment where regulations like MiFID, PRIIPs, and SFDR are evolving rapidly, the burden on these companies to stay compliant is enormous and keeps expanding.

“In the face of ever-growing regulatory complexity, the power of automation cannot be overstated. It’s not just about simplifying compliance; it’s about empowering finance firms to navigate these challenges with greater ease and accuracy, freeing them to focus on innovation and growth.”

The financial sector’s varied requirements are now being met by a new generation of custom automation solutions, covering everything from risk data storage and market risk analysis to automated reporting and dashboard creation. These specialized tools are proving indispensable for compliance with regulations including MiFID, UCITS, PRIIPs, AIFMD, and SFDR.

Jan De Spiegeleer further stated: “This technological revolution signifies a broader trend in the financial industry towards greater efficiency and accuracy. At RiskConcile, we’re bringing solutions to the market that aim to reduce the burden of risk and compliance. This innovative technology empowers financial firms to rise above the complexities of regulations and dedicate more resources to managing their portfolio.”

