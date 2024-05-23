Belgium Sleep Systems Announces Entry into French Market

Expanding horizons to Europe’s largest markets beginning with France

The decision to enter the French market comes on the heels of BSS’ record success in the Benelux region. With a promise of 72-hour delivery to anywhere in Western Europe, the company is set to introduce its award-winning bedding and furniture products to French consumers. Among these products are the acclaimed BSS bedding mattress line, renowned for its comfort and quality, as well as other leading brands like Bambi and Vivense.

Belgium Sleep Systems is committed to providing exclusive customer support to ensure a seamless transition for French consumers seeking to upgrade their bedding needs. With a focus on major French cities initially, the company aims to cater to urban centres known for high consumer demand in quality home goods. Products will be available through selected local retailers and an enhanced e-commerce platform designed to meet the needs of online shoppers.

Strategic vision is to broaden BSS’ footprint to reach a larger base

The expansion into the French market reflects BSS’ strategic vision to broaden its footprint and reach a larger, diverse consumer base. Responding to the growing demand in France for high-quality bedding solutions, the company aims to capitalize on its successful track record in other European markets.

Bekir Atabey, Founder & Managing Director of Belgium Sleep Systems, expresses his enthusiasm for the expansion commenting, “We are very excited to introduce BSS to the French market, where we see tremendous potential for our innovative bedding products. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled sleep experiences and our dedication to meeting the growing demand for quality sleep solutions across Europe.”

Belgium Sleep Systems plans to leverage its proven business model and operational strategies to penetrate the French market successfully. The company will employ a mix of direct sales, partnerships with established French retailers, and robust marketing campaigns to introduce its brand and products. Special launch events and promotional offers will be deployed to attract initial customer interest and build brand recognition.

For further information about Belgium Sleep Systems and its expansion into the French market, please visit https://bss.be.