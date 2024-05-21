Stuart Energy Named Among UK’s Top 10 Best Places to Work

Brothers Establish £30m Power Generation Company in Six Years

Stuart Energy, a power generation company based in the North West, has been recognised as one of the UK’s Top 10 Best Places to Work for small organisations in 2024. It is the only business in Greater Manchester to be awarded this accolade in the small business category.

This family-run specialist power generation company, led by brothers Mark and Lee Stuart, operates with the philosophy ‘family first, work second’. In a year marked by significant growth, new hires, and client expansion, the firm has established teams in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham, and London.

Mark Stuart, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, commented: “Our success in the North West has grown over recent years due to our reputation for quality, innovation, and efficiency, delivered by our talented team. Further expansion in the UK is the next logical step for the business.”

Over the past three years, the Northern firm has achieved a remarkable 79 per cent increase in revenues and boasts a 99.5 per cent employee retention rate, continuing to strengthen its operations.

Stuart Energy’s high-profile projects include providing power for the £1.3bn Manchester Airport transformation programme, the HS2 contract, and the new A66 road infrastructure programme with Kier Highways, valued at £1.6bn.

The company’s innovative battery pack system, the first of its kind on the market, has been employed in these projects, enhancing efficiency and providing cost-effective solutions for clients.

Implementing best-in-class policies has enabled Stuart Energy to build an extensive client portfolio of blue-chip companies, retailers, and property experts, including Bentley Motors, Amazon, Boohoo, FIFA Football, Shell, BP, Costa Coffee, Balfour Beatty, Bowmer + Kirkland, and McDonald’s.

Lee Stuart added: “Sustainability and environmental impact are key priorities for us. Our battery system saved clients nearly £1 million in fuel costs this year and last month alone saved close to £300k in fuel costs, as well as 441 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to driving around the earth 400 times in an average car.

“Increasing energy efficiency, diversifying energy sources, and fostering a culture of sustainability has been crucial in building our successful team. Progress and innovation in these areas have enabled us to attract the best talent in the field.”

Last month, the firm appointed Jane Stuart-Puttnam as Director of Strategic Partnerships to further accelerate growth. Jane will work across the B2B and B2C frameworks, developing relationships with partners and affiliates to promote the firm’s pioneering solutions.

In just six years, Stuart Energy has grown to a value of approximately £30m and is set for continued expansion. Despite the rising success and outside interest, Chairman and major shareholder Fred Stuart wishes to keep the firm under family control.