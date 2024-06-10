B2Prime and cTrader Expand Trading Opportunities with a New Partnership

B2Prime, a leading global multi-asset and multi-market Prime of Prime liquidity provider, and Spotware, a premier and innovative trading platform provider, have announced a strategic partnership.

The cTrader platform by Spotware is renowned for its advanced features that cater to professional traders:

Clear and stunning UI → Visually appealing and comprehensive user interface with a possibility for deep customisation.

Multi-asset trading without latency → A diverse range of supported asset classes alongside lightning-fast order entry and execution.

Depth of market (DOM) → Level II pricing empowers traders to evaluate market sentiment and anticipate potential price movements with higher accuracy.

Top availability → cTrader offers cross-platform accessibility with its Desktop, Mac, Web and Mobile (iOS and Android) apps.

Advanced risk management → cTrader users are equipped with sophisticated protection tools to trade with confidence.

Algo trading solutions → Out-of-the-box ecosystem for algo trading, with cBots, indicators and plugins.

Social trading platform → cTrader Copy is an integrated platform where strategy providers and investors meet.

Nicholas Chrysochos, Executive Director of B2Prime, remarks:

“Numerous hedge funds, money managers, professional traders, algorithmic traders, systematic traders, and high-net-worth individuals have shown a keen interest in accessing our extensive liquidity pool. In response to this growing demand, we have chosen cTrader as the platform through which these clients can access our bespoke liquidity products across a wide range of jurisdictions. We are licensed by CySEC, allowing us to serve the entire EU market, and we also hold licenses in Mauritius and Seychelles. This strategic growth is part of our commitment to helping our clients excel in competitive global markets.”

Currently, B2Prime has several outstanding platforms, namely OneZero, PrimeXM, now cTrader, and FIX API connectivity.

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware Systems, comments:

“We are excited to continuously develop our liquidity provision network, expand the asset offering and enhance the reliability of our trading environment. Partnering with B2Prime contributes to delivering competitive pricing and an exceptional trading experience to our end users. With our cutting-edge technology and B2Prime’s strategic growth, we are confident in driving innovation and success for our clients globally.”

The collaboration between B2Prime and Spotware extends B2Prime’s range of services and significantly enhances cTrader’s liquidity offering, making it even more competitive. With a portfolio of over 200 instruments across six asset classes—FOREX, Crypto CFDs, Spot Indices, Precious Metals, Commodities, and NDFs—B2Prime offers one of the most comprehensive liquidity solutions on the market.

The company guarantees access to the deepest liquidity pools sourced from the most reputable providers, ensuring competitive spreads and swift execution. Additionally, B2Prime provides multi-currency prime margin accounts and an institutional tiered-margin approach.

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 240+ brokers and prop firms. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness and user-friendly UI, setting new standards across the industry.