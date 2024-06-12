Champions League Titans: The Most Successful Teams in History

The UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club football competition, has witnessed some of the most thrilling moments in the beautiful game.

Real Madrid made history at Wembley when they closed the curtain on the 2023-24 season with their 15th title. The second in the last three years for Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos haven’t lost a final since 1981, and it’s no surprise those who bet on football had them as favourites to beat Borussia Dortmund.

Over the years, several clubs have left an indelible mark on the tournament, etching their names in football folklore and managing to compete with the might of Madrid.

In this article, we explore the most successful teams in Champions League history, starting with the Merengues and working across Europe’s elite. Read on to find out more.

Real Madrid – 15 titles

Real Madrid stands head and shoulders above the rest, having clinched the coveted trophy a staggering 15 times. Their dominance spans decades, with iconic players like Alfredo Di Stéfano winning the first five editions of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are other Ballon d’Or winners who have graced the famous white kit, with the former winning three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

AC Milan – 7 titles

AC Milan, with seven titles to their name, epitomises Italian football excellence. Their triumphs include legendary moments like the “Dutch trio” of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, and Frank Rijkaard leading them to glory in the late 1980s. Milan’s tactical prowess and defensive solidity, particularly in the early 2000s with the defensive duo of Paulo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta, have left an indelible mark on the Champions League.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich – 6 titles each

Liverpool’s “Miracle of Istanbul” in 2005 remains etched in memory – a comeback for the ages against AC Milan from 3-0 down at halftime. Jürgen Klopp left the Reds this summer, but not before adding a sixth Champions League to their cabinet when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Bayern Munich, too, boasts six titles, with their recent successes powered by stars like Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller. Their most recent title came in 2020 when they overcame Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in a final contested behind closed doors. Both clubs epitomise resilience and attacking prowess.

Barcelona – 5 titles

Barcelona’s tiki-taka football under Pep Guardiola revolutionized the game. With Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta pulling the strings, they conquered Europe in style. Their 2009 and 2011 triumphs showcased football at its artistic best.

Luis Enrique expanded on that in 2015, where he adapted Guardiola’s blueprint and integrated some of the best attackers in the world to create perhaps to most iconic attacking trio of all time. Neymar arrived from Santos and Luis Suarez from Liverpool to join Messi in the ‘MSN’ trio. In the 2014-15 season, Barca scored over 100 goals and won their fifth Champions League, beating Juventus in Berlin 3-1.

Ajax – 4 titles

Ajax’s ‘Total Football’ philosophy in the 1970s set the template for modern football. Johan Cruyff and his teammates mesmerised fans with fluid passing, dominant possession, and interchangeable positional play. Their 1995 triumph, led by Louis van Gaal, remains a testament to their footballing ethos.