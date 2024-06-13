Explore History at Casa de Colón: The 1492 Governor’s Residence and Christopher Columbus Museum in Gran Canaria

The Casa de Colón stands on the site of the former residence of the governor, the representative of the Crown of Castile in the Canary Islands in 1492.

In that year, fourteen years after the founding of the city in 1478, Christopher Columbus made his first stop in Gran Canaria, also making stops on his second and fourth voyages.

The museum has impressive courtyards and exhibition rooms, where you can relive Columbus’ voyages, his passage through the islands, the archipelago’s relations with America, the history of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and pre-Columbian America. It also has an interesting art collection and a reproduction of his logbook.

The current building, which features traditional Canarian architecture, was renovated by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria in 1951, maintaining some original elements and rebuilding others.

How to get there?

By car

If you decide to hire a car, getting to the Casa de Colón is quite easy. From Gran Canaria airport, take the GC-1 motorway towards Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Once in the city, follow the signs to the historic centre of Vegueta. There are several public car parks nearby, such as the San Telmo car park and the Triana car park.

By public transport

Public transport is another convenient option. From the airport, you can take the guaguas (buses) line 60 which will drop you off at Parque de San Telmo. From there, you can walk about 15 minutes to the Casa de Colón. You can also use the urban bus lines 1 and 12 which will drop you off at the park itself.

Why is it a good place to visit?

The Casa de Colón is a museum dedicated to the figure of Christopher Columbus and his relationship with the Canary Islands. Here, you can explore exhibitions about Columbus’ voyages, the history of the Canary Islands and his connection with America. The architecture of the building, with its Canarian patios and balconies, will transport you to another era.

What to do at the Casa de Colón?

Visit the permanent exhibitions

The Casa de Colón has several rooms dedicated to different aspects of the history of the Canary Islands and the voyages of Christopher Columbus. Among the most outstanding are the cartography room, the conquest and colonisation room, and the navigation room.

Participate in workshops and activities

The museum regularly organises educational workshops and interactive activities for children and adults. These workshops are a great way to delve into history in a fun and educational way.

Enjoy the courtyards

The inner courtyards of the Casa de Colón are a haven of peace in the middle of the city. Here, you can sit and relax while admiring the traditional Canarian architecture.

Best restaurants close to the Casa de Colón

El Mercado Restaurant: Located in the heart of Vegueta, this restaurant offers a selection of tapas and typical Canarian dishes. It is the perfect place to enjoy a meal after your visit to the Casa de Colón.

La Azotea de Benito: This restaurant offers a panoramic view of the city along with an excellent selection of wines and modern cuisine. It is ideal for a relaxed and sophisticated dinner.

Opening times and prices

Opening hours

La Casa de Colón is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 18:00, and on weekends and public holidays from 10:00 to 15:00. It is advisable to check opening times on their website before planning your visit, as they may vary on public holidays.

Fees

General admission costs 4 euros. However, there are discounts for students, seniors and groups. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free. In addition, on the first Sunday of every month, admission is free for all visitors.

Travel tips

Best time to visit: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has a pleasant climate all year round, but the spring and autumn months are especially recommended to avoid the crowds and enjoy moderate temperatures.

What to bring: Make sure you wear comfortable clothes and footwear suitable for walking, as the historic centre of Vegueta is best explored on foot. Don’t forget your camera to capture the beauty of the architecture and exhibits.

Book in advance: If you plan to participate in any of the museum’s workshops or special activities, it is advisable to book in advance to secure your place.

Where to stay: Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Location: The Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel is strategically located in the heart of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, making it an ideal choice for travellers wishing to explore the city. Its proximity to the Casa de Colon and other tourist attractions is a great advantage.

Facilities: This luxurious hotel offers a wide range of facilities to ensure a comfortable and pleasant stay. Facilities include:

Outdoor swimming pool: perfect for relaxing after a day of exploring.

Spa and wellness centre: where you can enjoy a variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments.

Fully equipped gym: for those who don’t want to miss out on their exercise routine while on holiday.

Restaurants and bars: with a gastronomic offer combining local and international cuisine.

Rooms: The rooms at the Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel are elegant and equipped with all modern comforts. They offer breathtaking views of the city or the sea, and are designed to provide maximum comfort.

Why stay at the Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel?

The Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel is known for its excellent customer service. The staff are attentive and helpful, ensuring that your stay is as pleasant as possible.

Its location in the centre of Las Palmas gives you easy access to the main tourist attractions, such as the Casa de Colon, San Telmo Park and Las Canteras beach. This will allow you to maximise your time and make the most of your visit.

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://www.barcelo.com/en-gb/santa-catalina-a-royal-hideaway-hotel/

With this guide, we hope your visit to Casa de Colón and your stay in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will be memorable. From its rich history to its modern amenities, this city has much to offer travellers from all over the world.