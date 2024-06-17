King Street Grooming Celebrates Two Years and 20,000 Appointments Milestone

The male grooming centre on Manchester’s King Street is celebrating its second anniversary and reaching the milestone of 20,000 appointments since opening in 2020.

Founded by Gareth Rowan-Dylan and Inc & Co, the multi-award-winning brand was designed to offer men in Manchester a comprehensive range of grooming services, including haircuts, Botox, facials, and waxing.

As part of Inc & Co, King Street Grooming has handled over 20,000 appointments in two years and has received multiple industry awards for its exceptional service.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co, commented, “The team at Inc & Co created the brand from scratch with Gareth over two years ago, and since then, the concept has become more than just a place for a haircut. With treatments such as the P-Shot by Dr Dic, the service offering is light years ahead of its competitors. That forward-thinking mentality will continue to set the brand apart from all others in Manchester and beyond.”

King Street Grooming has expanded its service offerings since its launch, now providing treatments such as the P-Shot, Botox, tattoo removal, and laser hair removal.

Gareth Rowan-Dylan, Managing Director of King Street Grooming, said, “With over 1,400 5-star reviews, our customer feedback speaks volumes. Offering only the best services for our male-only clientele, I couldn’t be prouder to reach our second year in business. The team and I are looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the store for many more years to come.”

About King Street Grooming

King Street Grooming is a multi-award-winning premium Manchester barbershop with a treatment floor that offers the P-shot, Laser hair and tattoo removal, and Botox.

