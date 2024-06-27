Management Systems for Production Waste in Converting Sector

In the tissue and converting sector, efficient management, transport, and disposal of production waste are critical for maintaining operational efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact.

As the demand for tissue products continues to rise, so does the volume of production waste, necessitating robust waste management systems.

In this article we will delve into the complexities of managing production waste in the converting industry, highlighting the key requirements for machines and systems, the customization of waste management equipment and the benefits of automated waste management solutions for rolled products.

Understanding production waste in the converting sector

The tissue and converting sector generates various types of production waste, including trim waste, reject rolls, dust and fibers, and core waste.

Trim waste is the excess material cut off during the conversion process to achieve the desired product dimensions. Reject rolls are those that do not meet quality standards and are discarded.

Dust and fibers are generated during the cutting and winding processes, while core waste comes from the residuals of the cardboard cores used in the rolling process.

Waste in the converting sector arises also from several processes, like:

slitting and rewinding , which involves cutting large parent rolls into smaller rolls, results in trim waste.

, which involves cutting large parent rolls into smaller rolls, results in trim waste. The packaging process can produce defective packaging materials and off-spec products.

can produce defective packaging materials and off-spec products. Also machine downtime during setup, maintenance, and breakdowns contributes to waste generation.

Fundamental requirements of machines and systems for managing production waste

There are some parameters to consider when choosing the right waste management system; below are the most important requirements.

Robustness and reliability

Machines designed for waste management must be robust and reliable to handle the continuous flow of waste materials. Durability is key: the equipment should withstand harsh operational conditions and prolonged use. Consistency is equally important, with machines performing reliably under varying loads and material types without frequent breakdowns.

Flexibility and customization

Given the diverse nature of production waste, flexibility in waste management systems is essential. Machines should be customizable to handle different types of waste. Adjustable settings allow operators to modify machine parameters based on the type and volume of waste. A modular design facilitates the addition or removal of components to suit specific waste management needs.

Efficiency and automation

Efficiency is a cornerstone of effective waste management. Automated systems can significantly enhance efficiency by reducing manual handling and streamlining processes. Essential features include automated conveyors for transporting waste materials from production lines to disposal or recycling units, and sensors and detectors for identifying waste and triggering appropriate actions automatically.

Environmental compliance

Compliance with environmental regulations is crucial. Machines and systems should be designed to minimize environmental impact through efficient energy use and incorporating processes that reduce the volume of waste generated. This not only helps in meeting regulatory standards but also contributes to the sustainability goals of the organization.

Customizing machines for managing production waste assessing specific needs

Customization begins with a thorough assessment of specific waste management needs.

It is essential to identify the predominant types of waste and their quantities, ensuring the equipment fits within the available space without disrupting production processes, and aligning waste management systems with existing production workflows to minimize disruptions.

Based on the assessment, equipment features can be tailored to optimize waste management.

Variable speed drives allow for adjusting the speed of conveyors and processing units based on the flow of waste.

Specialized cutting blades efficiently handle different types of trim waste, and custom hoppers and bins are designed to accommodate the specific volume and type of waste generated.

Seamless integration with existing production systems is critical for efficient waste management.

This includes integrating waste management equipment with central control systems for synchronized operations and utilizing data analytics to monitor waste generation and optimize waste management processes.

Automated waste management of rolled products

Automation in waste management offers several benefits, particularly for rolled products.

Reduced manual handling minimizes labor costs and the risk of workplace injuries.

Increased efficiency is achieved as automated systems can process waste continuously without downtime, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Consistency and quality are also maintained, ensuring waste management practices align with product quality and operational standards.

Automated waste management systems for rolled products typically include automated unwinders for handling reject rolls and feeding them into waste processing units.

Conveyor systems efficiently transport waste materials to disposal or recycling units, while shredders and compactors reduce the volume of waste materials for easier handling and disposal.

Implementing automated systems can pose challenges, including high upfront costs for purchasing and installing equipment, ensuring staff are adequately trained to operate and maintain automated systems, and integrating new systems with existing production and waste management processes.

These challenges need to be carefully managed to realize the full benefits of automation.

Advantages of customizing machines for managing production waste

Let’s give 2 hypothetical but concrete examples of the advantages of customizing machines for managing production waste assessing specific needs:

Tissue Manufacturer A implemented a comprehensive waste management system that included automated conveyors, shredders, and compactors. By customizing the system to handle their specific types of waste, they achieved a 30% reduction in waste disposal costs through efficient waste processing and volume reduction. Operational efficiency improved as the system minimized downtime and manual handling. Enhanced environmental compliance was also achieved, meeting stringent regulations and reducing their carbon footprint.

implemented a comprehensive waste management system that included automated conveyors, shredders, and compactors. By customizing the system to handle their specific types of waste, they achieved a 30% reduction in waste disposal costs through efficient waste processing and volume reduction. Operational efficiency improved as the system minimized downtime and manual handling. Enhanced environmental compliance was also achieved, meeting stringent regulations and reducing their carbon footprint. Converting Plant B faced significant challenges with trim waste and reject rolls. By investing in automated unwinders and specialized shredders, they increased waste recycling rates by converting a higher percentage of waste into reusable materials. Labor costs were reduced as automation decreased the need for manual labor in waste handling. Additionally, they optimized space utilization by efficiently managing waste within limited space constraints.

Not all companies offer the possibility of customizing industrial waste management systems, but many do!

Sorgato – for example – is one of these.

Effective production waste management in the tissue and converting sector is essential for maintaining operational efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact.

By understanding the types and sources of production waste, and implementing robust, flexible, and automated waste management systems, companies can achieve significant benefits.

Customizing machines to handle specific waste management needs and integrating these systems with existing operations are critical steps toward achieving optimal waste management outcomes.

As the industry continues to evolve, ongoing innovation and investment in advanced waste management technologies will be key to sustaining progress and meeting future challenges.