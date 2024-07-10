Berry Systems completes £1.4M Vicus Way Car Park Project

Berry Systems, a specialist in sustainable car park and industrial solutions, has announced the successful completion of its £1.4 million contract for supplying cladding and Vehicle Restraint Systems (VRS) to the Vicus Way car park in Maidenhead.

The £11.68 million car park is a key component of Maidenhead council’s growth and regeneration strategy and was officially opened last year. It incorporates several future-proof design elements, including 52 fast chargers for electric vehicles with provisions for additional units in the future.

Berry Systems was selected to install cladding on the car park exterior and to integrate VRS throughout the internal structure, leveraging its extensive experience in delivering similar projects.

Speaking about the successful project completion, Mark Robbins, Head of Sales at Berry Systems said: “We are obviously delighted to have firstly been awarded the contract for such a high-profile car park scheme and secondly to successfully complete the project on time, on specification and on budget.

“As a business we’re very proud of the track record we hold for delivering projects of this nature and we were delighted to be a partner in the execution of this scheme. We very much look forward to working on future projects like this and continuing to develop innovative and forward-thinking car park structures.”

Established in 1971, Berry Systems has over 50 years’ experience in the car park design, supply and installations industry, providing turnkey car park construction solutions that incorporate futureproof planning for businesses and urban requirements.

The company provides a wide range of solutions for car parks, warehousing, data centres, logistics facilities and commercial buildings including Vehicle Restraint Systems, Cladding and Facades and Car Park Solutions.