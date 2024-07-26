BlackDice Holdings Corp. (“BlackDice” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in AI-powered cybersecurity for the global telecom industry, is proud to announce significant commercial progress and strategic partnerships achieved in the second half of 2024. These developments underscore BlackDice’s robust market position and strong growth trajectory.

Several key telecom operator customers across Europe have successfully deployed BlackDice’s cutting-edge solutions to live customers. Additional major telecom and technology customers are scheduled for deployment in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

In terms of strategic partnerships, BlackDice has secured a $39 million annual opportunity to integrate its software into approximately 10 million CPE devices per year, with leading hardware manufacturers providing access to their Tier 1 operators globally. Furthermore, a major partnership covering 34 operators (225 million subscribers) across South America has been established, and immediate collaborations with top telecom operators in the Middle East have been initiated. Engaging with a prominent telecom consulting firm, BlackDice is introducing its solutions to their Tier 1 operators worldwide, with major contracts expected in early 2025. Additionally, a heads of terms agreement for a £3 million ($3.9 million) three-year project has been signed, utilizing BlackDice’s advanced AI and data intelligence technology. Discussions are also ongoing for multiple long-term projects within the military and defense sector, valued in the millions.

“Our recent achievements and strategic partnerships underscore the increasing demand for our innovative cybersecurity solutions,” said CEO Paul Hague. “Our router/CPE-based approach significantly enhances operator Quality of Experience (QoE) and builds confidence by providing a future-proof, flexible, and scalable alternative to traditional DNS-based options. This allows us to deliver more granular data intelligence, ensuring robust network defences and a superior user experience.”

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and machine learning (ML), BlackDice empowers telecom customers with real-time detection and neutralization of potential threats. By providing flexible and scalable solutions, the company addresses the limitations of traditional cybersecurity measures, offering a robust defense mechanism that evolves with the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats. This approach creates confidence and peace of mind for both telecom providers and their subscribers.

To bolster brand awareness and generate more qualified leads, BlackDice is boosting demand for its offerings through targeted marketing campaigns and a strategic presence at key industry events. This includes exhibiting and speaking at “Network X” in October, a premier event where it will showcase its advanced cybersecurity technology to top telecom decision-makers. This aligns with its strategy to enhance market penetration in its core telecom market.

With a current open pipeline of over $23.5 million, the firm is seeing exciting new opportunities and use cases for its technology emerging across the telecom, finance, military/defense, and healthcare sectors.

Hague concludes, “The extensive discussions and agreements we’ve secured in the first half and moving into the second half of 2024, highlight our commitment to addressing the evolving cybersecurity needs of our global customer base. As we continue to expand our footprint, BlackDice is well-positioned for sustained growth and success.”