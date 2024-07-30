Broadband Price Trends: A Seven-Year Analysis of Rising Costs

In 2023, the average monthly broadband package in the UK was £26.90, a decrease of £3.78 from 2022’s average of £30.68. Global Ranking 2024: In 2024, the UK ranks 96th globally for the cheapest monthly broadband packages, with an average cost of £30.46.

Sudan offers the lowest average broadband price in 2024 at £1.81, likely due to the devaluation of the Sudanese Pound. Expert Advice: Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband, provides tips for securing the best broadband deals amid the high cost of living in the UK.

Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband, provides tips for securing the best broadband deals amid the high cost of living in the UK. Price Increases: Due to rising inflation, major UK broadband providers like BT, Vodafone, and Three have increased their prices by 7.9% for both mobile and broadband services this year.

Given these trends, Independent Advisor Broadband Deals experts have analyzed broadband cost statistics over the past seven years to illustrate how average UK broadband package prices have fluctuated in comparison to other countries.

For the complete dataset, please click here.

The UK has consistently been below the global average for monthly broadband package deals, with 2023 being its cheapest average (£26.90), compared to £30.68 the year before. This year, broadband in the UK is priced 31% below the global average, with the worldwide average being £43.95. As of 2024, the UK has the 96th cheapest broadband in the world (£30.46). The largest percentage difference was seen in 2020, where the global average was 58% higher than the average price for broadband packages in the UK.

The cheapest broadband packages are found in Sudan, with an average monthly cost of just £1.81 per month, which is £28.65 cheaper than the UK broadband in 2024. Broadband in Western Europe in 2024, as a whole, is generally quite expensive (an average of £39 per month), with no country in the region ranking among the top 50 cheapest places in the world for broadband. The cheapest country in Western Europe was Malta, averaging at £21 per month for broadband, which is £9.46 cheaper than the UK average.

Globally, the most significant rise in broadband prices occurred from 2019 to 2020, with the average monthly cost increasing by 25%, from £48.77 to £65.42, which may have likely been due to Covid pandemic. In 2024, there was a 1.84% decrease in prices worldwide from 2023, now averaging £43.95 compared to £44.76.

Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals shares her tips on securing the best broadband offers amidst the cost of living:

“Finding the best broadband deal firstly involves comparing prices and packages from multiple providers to understand what’s available in different areas. It is crucial to pay attention to the speed and data limits to ensure they meet individual needs, especially if users work or study from home and require a more advanced broadband.

Additionally, looking for any hidden fees — such as installation charges — which may come as a surprise to customers. It’s also recommended to read customer reviews to gauge service reliability and customer support quality. Lastly, consider bundling services or packages, such as TV and phone, to potentially save further. By carrying out thorough research and considering all factors, users can find a broadband deal that offers the best value for their needs.”