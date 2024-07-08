IT Asset Management vs IT Asset Disposition: Key Differences and Benefits

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, managing IT assets effectively is critical for businesses of all sizes. IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) play pivotal roles in optimising IT operations.

Partnering with experts like Restore Technology can streamline these processes, ensuring seamless transitions and optimal value from your IT investments.

ITAM = Information Technology Asset Management

Systematically managing and tracking all your IT assets, including hardware, software, and data, throughout their lifecycle means you can meaningfully reduce costs, increase efficiency and productivity, bolster security and ensure regulatory compliance, as well as sustainability targets.

By generating such value, you can see why ITAM is fast becoming a key strategic partner for all sizes of organisations.

Why ITAM?

Reduce costs – removing unused software, closely monitoring software licences, and repurposing hardware can all significantly reduce your IT spend.

Increase efficiency – the accuracy of ITAM data becomes an asset as it helps teams to be more agile, and make smarter IT decisions.

Bolster security – a global picture of your IT assets can help you identify, and rectify, areas of risk, such as contractual, legal, operational, regulatory, or reputational. For data protection, ITAM’s information about who has what, where, and how it’s used, is an invaluable first step in a watertight security policy.

Compliance and sustainability – ITAM helps mitigate impacts on the environment, mostly through the smart choice of accredited partners for supply and IT asset disposition.

ITAD = Information Technology Asset Disposition (or Disposal)

As important as the detailed management of your IT estate is the creation of a plan for getting rid of equipment when you no longer need it. You can’t just throw a laptop, mobile phone, or server away in a general waste stream – there is the WEEE regulation to comply with, for starters, and potential fire hazards posed by batteries to consider, too.

This is where ITAD steps in. Many devices can be refurbished for reuse, re-marketed, or their constituent parts are broken down for recycling. By implementing a comprehensive end-of-life plan, a good ITAD service provider will ensure that your no-longer-needed items remain assets, one way or another. Here’s how.

Why ITAD?

Refurbishing for re-use – wiping all personal data, updating operating systems and software so that devices can be re-used, whether by your business or, via your donation, by charities and community organisations.

Re-marketing – maximise your financial returns on no-longer-needed assets that can be sold through specific re-sale channels. Sums achieved frequently cover the costs of the entire ITAD process.

Recycling – IT devices contain components made from precious metals such as gold, silver, and titanium, and other metals such as copper and steel, all of which are valuable recyclable materials. A correct ITAD process will also process toxic chemical components found in those same assets.

So, ITAM vs ITAD? Which one is better?

In fact, they’re not in competition with one another. As you can see, ITAD services are a specialised, and extensive, subset of an overall ITAM policy and are particularly suited to businesses that are growing.

Whatever the size of your business, however, your core objectives don’t need to suffer because of your IT infrastructure commitments if you choose an accredited, expert IT lifecycle services partner. Choosing and purchasing equipment, setting it up, moving, upgrading, and keeping track of it takes valuable time and resource, not to mention compliance and data protection considerations.

From secure storage and configuration to delivery, deployment and disposal, partnering with Restore Technology makes these transitions as seamless as possible, no matter how large your IT estate.

Whether you need support throughout the entire lifecycle of your assets (ITAM) or simply at individual stages (such as ITAD), Restore Technology have designed our services to be integrated or standalone and to flex with your individual needs.