KUMMUNI: Revolutionizing Coliving in Berlin

In Berlin’s vibrant and diverse landscape, KUMMUNI emerges as a trailblazer in the housing sector, spearheaded by its innovative CEO, Toomaj Freydouny. This Iranian-German entrepreneur, marketing expert, and academic has introduced the groundbreaking “Choose Your Style” initiative through KUMMUNI, transforming the concept of home by enabling residents to personalize their living spaces at no extra cost. This innovative approach has set new benchmarks in the coliving in Berlin and furnished apartment industries, earning the company and its leadership prestigious recognition. KUMMUNI received the “Arbeitgeber der Zukunft 2023” award, acknowledging its status as a forward-thinking and contemporary enterprise.

Freydouny’s exceptional leadership and innovative vision in real estate were further recognized with the “German CEO Excellence 2024: Real Estate CEO of the Year (Berlin)” award. These accolades underscore KUMMUNI’s dedication to excellence and innovation, highlighting its role in reshaping urban living. The recognition serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, customizable living spaces that address the evolving needs of Berlin’s diverse population.

Toomaj Freydouny, with his extensive academic background in IT and Marketing and vast experience advising global brands, consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. His approach to KUMMUNI is no exception. “At KUMMUNI, our mission is to redefine the rental experience in Berlin. We believe everyone deserves a space that truly feels like home, regardless of their length of stay,” Freydouny states. This philosophy forms the foundation of KUMMUNI’s success and has revolutionized the concept of coliving in Berlin.

The “Choose Your Style” program allows residents to tailor their apartments by selecting from a range of furniture options, colors, and sizes. This level of customization is unprecedented in the rental market, especially in Berlin’s coliving sector. “We aim to empower our residents to express their individuality. A home should reflect one’s personality, and KUMMUNI makes this a reality,” Freydouny explains. This program particularly resonates with the company’s primary demographic – young professionals, expats, digital nomads, and international students seeking a sense of belonging in a new city.

In Berlin’s competitive housing market, KUMMUNI distinguishes itself through its focus on community and customization. Unlike traditional shared apartments offering basic amenities, KUMMUNI’s spaces are designed to enhance the overall living experience. “Coliving should be more than just finding a place to sleep. It’s about creating a lifestyle, a community where you can thrive,” Freydouny emphasizes. This approach has earned KUMMUNI a reputation as the premier coliving and furnished apartment option in Berlin, attracting a diverse range of residents from various backgrounds and professions.

The company’s unique model extends to its pricing structure as well. Residents can choose their furniture at no additional cost or opt for premium upgrades for a minimal fee. This flexibility is central to KUMMUNI’s appeal, allowing residents to tailor their living experience to their budgets and preferences. “We understand that everyone’s needs differ, which is why we offer customizable options to suit all our residents,” explains Freydouny. This approach ensures that KUMMUNI’s offerings are accessible to a wide range of individuals, from budget-conscious students to professionals seeking premium living spaces.

KUMMUNI’s innovative approach to coliving in Berlin addresses the challenges faced by many newcomers to the city. The company recognizes that finding suitable accommodation can be overwhelming, especially for those unfamiliar with the local housing market. By offering fully furnished, customizable apartments with flexible lease terms, KUMMUNI provides a hassle-free solution that allows residents to settle in quickly and comfortably. This is particularly beneficial for expats and international students who may lack the time or resources to furnish an apartment from scratch.

KUMMUNI’s commitment to fostering community sets it apart in Berlin’s coliving sector. The company organizes regular events and activities for residents, ranging from casual movie nights to professional development workshops. This approach combats isolation often experienced by newcomers, making KUMMUNI more than just a place to live – it’s a place to belong.

Freydouny’s leadership and KUMMUNI’s innovative approach are transforming the rental market and demonstrating the power of visionary entrepreneurship. “We’re not just providing housing; we’re creating a lifestyle where people can connect, grow, and feel at home,” says Freydouny. This philosophy resonates with residents who appreciate the sense of ownership in their KUMMUNI homes. The company’s success shows a strong demand for flexible, personalized living solutions in urban centers like Berlin.

As KUMMUNI expands, it serves as an industry model. Freydouny’s commitment to innovation and quality sets a high standard for rental living. “We aim to push boundaries and inspire new thinking about urban living and connection,” he states. This forward-thinking approach positions KUMMUNI at the forefront of the evolving housing market.

KUMMUNI’s impact extends beyond housing. The company contributes to Berlin’s cultural fabric by creating diverse communities within its properties. Residents from various backgrounds share experiences, aligning with Berlin’s cosmopolitan reputation. This cultural exchange enriches the living experience and adds to the city’s dynamic atmosphere.

KUMMUNI’s success highlights the changing preferences of modern urban dwellers. Traditional long-term leases are giving way to adaptable, service-oriented housing solutions. This shift is evident among young professionals and digital nomads valuing flexibility and community. KUMMUNI’s model caters to this evolving demand, offering a blend of privacy and community that resonates with the modern workforce.

The company’s sustainability focus further distinguishes it in the coliving sector. KUMMUNI incorporates eco-friendly practices, from energy-efficient appliances to sustainable furniture. This aligns with residents’ values and contributes to Berlin’s sustainability efforts.

Freydouny and KUMMUNI’s story exemplifies how innovative thinking can redefine an industry. It demonstrates resilience, creativity, and understanding of modern home seekers’ needs. As KUMMUNI grows, it continues to challenge the status quo, proving that visionary leadership can create housing solutions that meet modern urban dwellers’ needs.

KUMMUNI’s Berlin success serves as a blueprint for similar initiatives in other cities facing housing challenges. By prioritizing flexibility, community, and personalization, the company has created a model adaptable to various urban contexts worldwide. As cities evolve, innovative approaches like KUMMUNI’s will be crucial in shaping future urban living.

For international students, young professionals, expats, and job seekers in Berlin, KUMMUNI offers an unparalleled coliving experience. The company’s focus on community-building, customization, and flexibility addresses the unique needs of these groups. By providing a ready-made community and adaptable living spaces, KUMMUNI eases the transition for newcomers to Berlin, allowing them to quickly establish a sense of home and belonging in a new city.

KUMMUNI’s approach to coliving in Berlin is multifaceted, encompassing a visionary concept, personalized living spaces, community-focused experiences, and flexible pricing. This comprehensive strategy sets KUMMUNI apart from traditional housing models, redefining urban living in the German capital. By exploring these aspects, readers will gain insight into KUMMUNI’s innovative approach and its impact on Berlin’s housing landscape.

The Vision Behind KUMMUNI

KUMMUNI’s vision stems from founder Toomaj Freydouny’s personal experiences, aiming to create a coliving space that offers more than just accommodation. It strives to foster a sense of belonging and community, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity to ensure all residents feel valued, regardless of their background.

Toomaj Freydouny’s Role

Freydouny’s immigrant background and encounters with discrimination shaped KUMMUNI’s ethos. His experiences led to the creation of a sanctuary for those seeking a fresh start in Berlin. Freydouny’s leadership is characterized by proactive measures to combat discrimination, including the implementation of a Zero Discrimination Policy in KUMMUNI’s operations and culture.

Philosophy and Mission

KUMMUNI’s philosophy goes beyond providing living spaces; it aims to create a home where residents can build their lives. The slogan “Start your story with us and make it home” encapsulates this commitment to personalization and community. The ‘Choose Your Style’ program further supports this mission, allowing residents to select their furniture at no extra cost, enhancing tenant satisfaction and autonomy.

Innovative ‘Choose Your Style’ Program

KUMMUNI distinguishes itself in Berlin’s coliving sector with its ‘Choose Your Style’ Program. This initiative allows tenants to personalize their living spaces without additional costs, reflecting KUMMUNI’s dedication to flexible, tailored living experiences.

Customization Options

The program offers tenants the freedom to select furnishings from a wide range of options. This flexibility ensures that each living space reflects the resident’s personal style and needs. KUMMUNI’s partnership with VASAGLE, a reputable furniture supplier, provides diverse, high-quality furniture choices suitable for various preferences and functional requirements.

VASAGLE Partnership

The collaboration with VASAGLE is crucial to the program’s success. Since mid-2022, all KUMMUNI properties have featured VASAGLE products, ensuring consistent quality across units. This partnership aligns with KUMMUNI’s commitment to quality and tenant satisfaction, supporting the logistical aspects of offering diverse furniture options.

Community-Centric Coliving Experience

Emphasis on Community

KUMMUNI’s Coliving Spaces: Building Community and Inclusive Living in Berlin

KUMMUNI’s coliving spaces in Berlin are designed to cultivate a dynamic sense of community, serving as a cornerstone of modern, inclusive urban living. The environment at KUMMUNI is conducive to knowledge exchange, professional collaboration, and synergy creation, fostering both personal and career growth. Residents enjoy a built-in social network that encourages friendships, teamwork, and networking opportunities among diverse groups. Regular community events and activities help residents form lasting connections, enriching their social lives and integrating them into Berlin’s vibrant culture.

Comprehensive Amenities and Services

KUMMUNI prioritizes resident comfort and convenience by offering an extensive array of amenities and services to enhance the coliving experience. Each room is equipped with a private smart TV, PlayStation, sound bar, personal dining table, and high-speed internet, ensuring individual entertainment needs are met. The properties also feature laundry facilities, and the flexibility of short-term leases caters to those with dynamic lifestyles or uncertain long-term plans in Berlin. KUMMUNI’s all-in-one app streamlines everything from lease management and facility support to community event participation and insurance claims, making administrative tasks effortless.

Transparent and Flexible Pricing

KUMMUNI’s pricing strategy exemplifies its commitment to fairness and transparency in Berlin’s coliving market. Tenants pay only for the space they use, based on the square meterage of both private and common areas. This approach ensures larger rooms are priced accordingly, but always within an affordable framework. Unlike some competitors charging up to 100 Euro per square meter, KUMMUNI’s model prioritizes equitable pricing for all residents.

Personalization at No Extra Cost

A standout feature of KUMMUNI’s coliving in Berlin is the ability for tenants to customize their living spaces without additional costs. Through the ‘Choose Your Style’ program, residents can select their preferred furniture and decor, transforming their apartment into a personalized home. This level of customization reflects KUMMUNI’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment that caters to each tenant’s unique needs. For those seeking premium options, a small monthly fee applies, with all costs clearly outlined upfront.

Transparent Price Structure

KUMMUNI takes pride in its transparent pricing structure for coliving in Berlin. Costs are based on the actual space tenants occupy, ensuring they don’t pay for unused or communal areas that do not directly benefit them. If any discrepancies are found between advertised and actual offerings, KUMMUNI promptly refunds the administrative fee, first rent, and deposit. The company’s rental costs include most expenses, with a clear deposit structure equivalent to two months’ rent. Discounts are available for tenants with valid liability insurance in Germany, further demonstrating KUMMUNI’s commitment to affordability and trustworthiness in Berlin’s coliving market.