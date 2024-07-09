The S&P 500 reaching its 35th record high this year indicates that the market is poised to manage any uncertainties stemming from the US presidential campaign, according to Nigel Green, CEO of a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, deVere Group.

Green’s optimistic outlook comes as Wall Street’s benchmark index closed at 5,572.85 on Monday, marking a slight 0.1% increase.

He comments: “Despite this remarkable performance, the looming uncertainty surrounding the US presidential campaign – questions about Biden’s potential replacement and the possibility of Trump being re-elected – could lead to a market pullback.

​“Nonetheless, there are several factors that bolster a bullish outlook even amid these uncertainties.

​“In the event of an economic slowdown, the Federal Reserve is prepared to cut interest rates, providing a crucial safety net for the economy. This readiness to act as a backstop significantly reduces perceived downside risks for investors.

​“The prospect of rate cuts ensures that liquidity remains abundant, which supports asset prices and maintains investor optimism.”

​June’s US consumer price index (CPI) will be released Thursday, and could enhance hopes that the Fed will move to cut rates this year if the headline number shows a slight improvement. Producer price index data will be released on Friday.

​The supportive actions of the US central banks, combined with robust corporate fundamentals, create a favorable environment for equities.

​“Companies continue to demonstrate strong performance, and their solid fundamentals provide a sturdy foundation for continued growth.

​“This positive interplay between economic policies and corporate health encourages investors to remain confident in the market’s potential.”

​Earnings season kicks off on Friday, with earnings expectations at record levels. The banks are on deck first: BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo will report on Friday, followed by Goldman Sachs on Monday and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Tuesday.

​Nigel Green concludes: “It’s our base case that even though the US presidential election brings a layer of uncertainty – which markets hate – the current market conditions present a strong case for a bullish outlook.

​“The Fed’s readiness to cut rates in response to a slowdown provides a significant layer of confidence for investors.

​“The combination of proactive monetary measures, ample liquidity, robust corporate fundamentals, and ongoing interest and investment in AI creates a favorable environment for equities.”