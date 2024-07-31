Top 10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs in 2024

New research has identified the most affordable MBA programs in the US, with Northeastern State University leading the list. Research.com, a university ranking site, evaluated various universities offering online MBA programs by examining their estimated tuition per credit hour for non-residents and the total number of credits required. This analysis resulted in a ranking of the most cost-effective options.

Northeastern State University emerged as the most affordable, with an estimated tuition cost of $251 per credit hour for a total of 36 credits. Its online MBA program includes topics such as business analytics, accounting, finance, and Native American enterprises, and can be completed entirely online or in a blended format at the NSU Broken Arrow Campus.

Georgia Southwestern State University ranked second, with an estimated tuition cost of $257 per credit hour for a total of 30 credits. Core courses in this program cover advanced business finance, international business practice, and organizational theory and behavior, requiring a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Fitchburg State University placed third, with an estimated tuition cost of $275 per credit hour for a total of 30 credits. The Massachusetts-based university offers online MBAs in finance, marketing, accounting, and other fields, allowing completion in as little as 12 months, making it both affordable and time-efficient.

Eastern New Mexico University came in fourth, with an estimated tuition cost of $297.25 per credit hour for a total of 30 credits. This program focuses on developing general managerial skills across all major functional areas of business and requires a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 in all CPC courses.

Missouri State University ranked fifth, with an estimated tuition cost of $309 per credit hour for a total of 33 credits. In addition to the MBA, Missouri State offers graduate certificates that can be completed online within the MBA program.

The University of the Cumberlands is sixth, with an estimated tuition cost of $315 per credit hour for a total of 37 credits. This program offers several concentrations, including entrepreneurship and healthcare administration.

Sam Houston State University is seventh, with an estimated tuition cost of $320 per credit hour for a total of 36 credits. This flexible program offers start dates in the fall, spring, and summer.

The University of Central Arkansas is eighth, with an estimated tuition cost of $325 per credit hour for a total of 30 credits. Students can choose concentrations in healthcare administration, information management, or finance.

Texas Tech University ranks ninth, with an estimated tuition cost of $333 per credit hour for a total of 30 credits. Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business online MBA program offers the option to study full-time or part-time.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University rounds out the top ten, with an estimated tuition cost of $337 per credit hour for a total of 36 credits. This program includes coursework in finance, accounting, economics, behavioral management, research, and data analysis.