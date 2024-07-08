Pendleton Court Care Home celebrates ‘Dancing Together Through the Decades’ event with the local community during Care Home Open Week 2024.

Pendleton Court Care Home, operated by HC-One and located in Salford, Manchester, welcomed visitors from the local community to join in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations held from June 24th to 30th, 2024, with HC-One’s main events scheduled during Care Home Open Weekend from June 28th to 30th.

Pendleton Court was pleased to open its doors for Care Home Open Week, inviting residents, staff, friends, family, and the broader community to participate in the festivities. This national event, organized by Championing Social Care, aims to foster connections between care homes and their neighborhoods, offering tours of facilities and showcasing the range of services and activities available to residents.

HC-One chose the theme ‘dancing together through the decades’ for this year’s Care Home Open Week. Throughout the week, residents, staff, families, and friends enjoyed various engaging activities, culminating in a celebratory event at the end of the week.

On June 26th, Pendleton Court Care Home hosted a full day of activities, entertainment, and refreshments organized by Wellbeing Coordinator, Lesley Moore.

The theme was 1920s ‘Great Gatsby, which included a live performance from singer Poppy Holiday. Residents wore costumes with lots of accessories such as feather boas and strings of pearls, the gents had hats and bow ties, so they all felt special. Lesley had two flapper dresses and gave them to resident Kath and her twin sister, Maureen to wear for the party.

After the terrific entertainment, everyone enjoyed an amazing buffet and selection of drinks prepared by Pendleton Court Chef, Elaine.

Everyone was delighted with all the visitors who attended, including representatives from BT Phone Companions who volunteered to help on the day.

Pendleton Court Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Lesley Moore, Wellbeing Coordinator, commented:

“The run up to the party and all the photoshoots we did to decorate the room really added great talking points. The residents and visitors we invited had an amazing time and I loved seeing all the happy faces, and great memories being made.

Anoj Kochera, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pendleton Court Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Pendleton Court care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Salford, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”