QX Global Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing business process management companies, has secured a significant investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners.

This investment follows a period of exceptional growth at QX and will support further platform development and global expansion.

QX carefully selected Long Ridge as the ideal partner to support its next phase of growth and is enthusiastic about the partnership.

QX Global Group (“QX”), a leading provider of business process management (“BPM”) services, has secured a significant investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”). QX has developed an integrated platform that combines BPM expertise, consulting services, and automation technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver exceptional value to its customers. This investment will support QX’s efforts to enhance platform capabilities and expand its global presence.

Specializing in business and digital transformation, BPM, and consulting services, QX serves various sectors, including accounting, recruitment, real estate, manufacturing, public sector, higher education, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, retail, and utilities and energy. With its unique capabilities and specialized approach, QX has experienced approximately 30% revenue growth over the past year, rapidly establishing itself as a global leader in the industry.

QX spent over a year considering the attributes of a potential investment partner and met a number of potential investment firms as part of the process. Ultimately, the QX leadership team hand-picked Long Ridge because of their experience in the tech-enabled services industry and excellent track-record partnering with fast-growing, high potential businesses like QX.

“The Long Ridge team brings a wealth of senior experience in the BPM and consulting sectors. I am so proud of everything that has been achieved at QX so far, and I couldn’t have asked for a more impressive and experienced investment partner to support the next stage of the QX growth story.”

Chris Robinson, Founder of QX Global Group

The partnership brings together one of the fastest-growing global BPM specialists with a recognised US-based growth equity firm with a stellar history of helping build some of the world’s leading companies in the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.

“We are very excited to welcome QX to the Long Ridge portfolio and have very high hopes of a truly rewarding growth partnership with Pom and his team over the coming years.”

Angad Singh and Jim Brown, Long Ridge

Whilst the majority of the QX Board and management team will remain in their roles and reinvest in the company, the following key changes will come about as a result of the deal:

Following the investment, Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Robinson will step down from the QX Board after leading the business for the last 20 years.

Abid Neemuchwala will join the company as Chairman. Abid is a recognized leader in the BPM industry, and will work closely with the QX team as the company executes on its growth strategy. He is an advisor on Long Ridge’s Executive Council and previously held the role of CEO at Wipro.

Frank Robinson, QX Global Group’s CEO since 2018, will step into the role of Board Executive Director and retain a significant investment in QX Global Group.

Pom Chakravarti will assume the role of Group CEO. Pom has been with QX for nearly 20 years and has extensive experience as a leader across all the business’s main divisions, and previously served as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

QX received corporate finance advice from Corbett Keeling, legal advice from Dechert, and financial and commercial vendor due diligence, and tax advice from Ernst & Young. Long Ridge received legal advice from Travers Smith and Choate, accounting and tax advice from KPMG, and debt financing from HSBC.