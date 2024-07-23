Tenmat Cavity Barriers are CCPI Verified

Tenmat Cavity Fire Barriers have achieved a significant milestone by being the first of their kind in the UK to obtain the CCPI mark. This certification assures users that our product information is clear, precise, readily available, current, and straightforward.

The CCPI Verification

During a recent event in London organised by the CCPI, Tenmat joined other forward-thinking manufacturers dedicated to enhancing building safety through best practices in the provision of construction product information and claims verification.

Tenmat Cavity Barriers have become one of the first passive fire protection product groups in the UK construction sector to be confirmed as compliant with the CCPI standards. The CCPI has been crucial in elevating product information standards as the construction industry moves towards an enhanced building safety framework. We are committed to actively cooperating with the CCPI to improve our product information management.

Understanding the CCPI

The Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) was developed to ensure reliability in product information, whether it appears in brochures, presentations, or online platforms, assisting specifiers and consumers in making informed decisions.

The CCPI emerged in response to Dame Judith Hackett’s ‘Building a Safer Future Review’ following the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Its goal is to foster trust, credibility, and integrity in the verified data about construction product performance.

The CCPI Verification Process?

Tenmat underwent a comprehensive five-step verification process to earn CCPI certification for our cavity barrier range, which included:

Leadership & Culture survey Management Systems Questionnaire Organisation Assessment Product Set Submission Product Set Verification

Tenmat Passive Fire Protection

“We are so proud to have been one of the first eight companies to have a Product Set verified by CCPI and allocated the CCPI Mark. Our range of Cavity Barriers was also the first fire protection related Product Set and given the well-known background to why CCPI was created, it is a great testimony to the whole team at Tenmat that we are at the forefront of driving up standards on product information.

It was also so positive to see many other manufacturers working towards verification and we strongly believe this is an important and positive step for the whole construction industry.”

Chris Thompson

Global Product Manager

Tenmat’s CCPI Verified Products

Tenmat’s CCPI Verified Cavity Barrier range includes the following:

CavGuard MSC – Designed to react in a fire situation to seal within and in front of masonry support brackets

FF102/25 – Rigid, high expansion intumescent strips encased in aluminium foil

FF102/50 – Manufactured from a low smoke zero halogen high expansion intumescent material

NVFB – Non-Ventilated Fire Barriers provide 2 hours fire protection for vertical external wall cavities

VFB 60/60 – ‘Open state’ cavity fire barriers for ventilated cavities of up to 450mm. 60 minutes Integrity Fire Rating

VFB 120/120 – ‘Open state’ cavity fire barriers for ventilated cavities of up to 450mm. 120 minutes Integrity Fire Rating

VFB Plus – Cavity fire barriers for ventilated cavities up to 450mm

CavGuard Roll 65 – Designed to firestop the cavity behind external walls of brickwork

You can view Tenmat’s full range of Cavity Fire Barriers here. Please note that not all products listed on the page are CCPI Verified, only those listed above.

For any further information please contact Tenmat directly.

https://www.tenmat.com/contact-tenmat

+44 (0) 161 872 2181