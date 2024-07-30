ThinkMarkets and TradingView Forge New Integration

ThinkMarkets, a distinguished provider of multi-asset trading services, has integrated its ThinkTrader trading platform with TradingView. This partnership enables ThinkMarkets’ clients to connect their ThinkTrader accounts directly to TradingView, allowing them to trade seamlessly through the TradingView platform while benefiting from ThinkMarkets’ excellent trading conditions. TradingView is a widely used charting and trading platform known for its extensive range of features, including over 400 pre-built indicators, more than 110 drawing tools, one-click trading, customised alerts, and a global community of traders for exchanging ideas.

Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, expressed his excitement about the integration, stating, “We are delighted to launch our integration with TradingView. At ThinkMarkets, we’re constantly seeking out new ways to improve the trading experience for our clients, and this integration is another step in delivering on this. Our clients can now trade on two industry-leading platforms, ThinkTrader and TradingView, with a single account.”

He also noted, “Empowering our clients with the best platforms, conditions, and support is a priority for us. By combining our exceptional spreads, extensive product list and fast execution with TradingView’s advanced charting and social network, we can better facilitate our clients’ needs and give them even more choices when trading.”

Rauan Khassan, Vice President of TradingView, added, “In our continuous commitment to enhancing trading opportunities for users worldwide, we’re pleased to welcome ThinkMarkets to the list of integrated broker partners. From the outset, ThinkMarkets has stood out with its solid regulatory credentials, including the FCA, ASIC, and JFSA, which align with the demands of our global community of traders.”

For more details on connecting a ThinkMarkets account with TradingView, click here.