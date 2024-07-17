Transitioning Your Wardrobe: Navigating the Seasons in Style

You can safely put your very warmest garments away once you know the very coldest weather of the year is over. However, even mid-summer can have a random rainy day – or a chilly evening. Because the weather and temperature changes can be unpredictable, it’s best to be prepared for whatever may come!

This is especially important to remember if you’re going to be attending any formal dinners this summer. So, don’t forget to lay in a supply of gorgeous regular or plus size formal dresses you can wear to look your best in all weather and seasons, come sunshine or rain.

Layering Essentials for Versatile Outfitting

One thing that can safely be said about the weather is that it can surprise anybody at any time. However, by thinking a little bit ahead and following some basic principles, everybody can minimise the chance of spending the day being the wrong temperature.

Typically, dressing up for all eventualities is essential. The best plan is usually to dress in layers. Layer several fairly thin garments, one on top of the other. Then, take off or put back on one or more of them as needed.

Hoodies and lightweight jackets are both must-haves not only for in-between seasons. Not as warm as an actual jacket, but warmer than just a shirt. Both of these items are available in a range of colours, styles and materials and can work with just about any outfit.

Trench coats are stylish and practical and can be worn in almost any situation with almost any outfit. Suits aren’t only suited to formal occasions, but can be worn on any occasion! More casual suits are available in many different styles, fabrics and colours.

There’s nothing wrong with layering different types of garments, either. Like jackets over dresses or skirts over trousers. In fact, creative layering is one of the best ways of showcasing your individual style.

Investing in Timeless Pieces for Year-Round Wear

Most clothing brands have collections for each season. However, there are also always some pieces that aren’t particularly geared to any particular season. That’s why shopping out of season can be a great way of finding garments just right for wardrobe transitioning. Plus, it’s a great way of finding quality garments at bargain prices.

As one season starts drawing to a close – and well before the next season sets in – retailers will be looking to offload unsold items at surprisingly low prices.

Accessorising to Adapt Your Look to the Weather

Thicker, more textured fabrics (like suede, velvet, or faux fur) can serve a practical function, keeping you warm. Plus, adding depth and interest to transitional outfits. Accessories such as scarves, beanies and gloves also serve the dual purpose of style and warmth.

Even for somebody who might not choose to wear shawls or wraps purely as a fashion statement, it might be worth it to wear them for both being fashionable and staying toasty into the bargain!

Take-home Message

The weather should never prevent you from looking your best while still feeling comfortable! With a little bit of advance planning, achieving both at once is eminently doable.