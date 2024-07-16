Walletto UAB Introduces New Customized Mastercard Prepaid Business Cards for Bonusukarte.lv

Walletto UAB is proud to announce the successful issuance of over 2,500 customized Mastercard prepaid business cards for Bonusukarte.lv. This partnership highlights Walletto’s ability to deliver tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients.

Bonusukarte.lv approached Walletto with the aim of creating white-labeled payment cards that feature a unique design, customized to cater to the specific needs and preferences of their customers. These cards, part of Bonusukarte.lv’s B2B business line, allow employees to utilize benefits at a variety of venues, including bookstores, concert halls, SPAs, sports clubs, pharmacies, and other locations defined by their employers.

Ineta Kaulina, Head of the Issuing Division at Walletto, explains: “We are committed to providing innovative payment solutions that enhance the operational efficiency of our clients. The customized cards we have developed offer a flexible and practical way to manage corporate expenses and employee benefits, reflecting our dedication to meeting diverse client needs.” The issued cards are also compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, providing additional security and convenience for users.

“We are excited to elevate our B-cards for our clients in collaboration with Walletto. Our journey began a few years ago with B-cards used for tax-exempt benefits in Latvia, such as catering and healthcare. Since then, demand has grown for specific, customer-defined benefit cards, which we are now ready and eager to issue together with Walletto. What is most important is the end user, the employee, who enjoys the freedom to use B-cards 24/7 globally without being restricted by network partners, which is a common practice in the market,” says Arturs Piliksers, Founder and Board Member of Bonusukarte.lv.

Walletto has issued various payment cards, including Visa Prepaid, Visa Debit, Visa Credit, Mastercard Debit, Mastercard World Business Debit, and Mastercard Business Prepaid. The cards are designed according to the latest trends, featuring a vertical layout and contactless payment functionality. All issued payment cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, can be used to withdraw money worldwide at contactless ATMs, and ensure safe online payments. The highest safety solutions have also been integrated into these payment cards.

About the Project

The partnership between Walletto and Bonusukarte.lv is designed to streamline expense management and provide a practical and efficient solution for businesses. The customized Mastercard prepaid business cards are tailored to meet the specific requirements of Bonusukarte.lv’s clients, providing flexibility and control for business-related transactions.

About Bonusukarte.lv

Bonusukarte.lv is a Latvian company that focuses on enhancing employee satisfaction and loyalty through customized employee benefits solutions. They offer a system for employers to provide personalized cards to their employees which can be used in various establishments that accept bank cards. Employers benefit from tax deductions on meal expenses up to a certain limit. The system allows for personalized limits and easy management of funds allocated to each employee, promoting a sense of care and social responsibility from employers.

About Walletto UAB

Walletto UAB is an established Lithuanian company with an Electronic Money Institution license (No. 33) issued by the Bank of Lithuania, allowing it to provide payment financial services, card issuing, and e-commerce to clients across Europe. Walletto is also a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard as an issuer and acquirer. Walletto is a direct participant in the STEP2 SEPA Credit Transfer scheme through the Bank of Lithuania system CENTROlink and a direct participant in SWIFT.