Access Legal, a leading provider of legal software and services, has integrated its case and practice management software, Access Legal Proclaim, with Coadjute.

Access Legal Proclaim, utilized by thousands of legal professionals, facilitates seamless information flow and document management between legal teams and their clients, automating workflows for better case management.

Coadjute is a network designed to simplify property transactions by connecting all parties involved—conveyancers, buyers, sellers, mortgage lenders, and estate agents—in a streamlined digital environment.

The Coadjute network introduces a virtual deal room where all property-related information is centralized, allowing participants to track progress, share documents, and communicate securely. This integration aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and speed of the transaction process, reducing friction and improving satisfaction for everyone involved.

With this integration, conveyancers using Access Legal Proclaim can now leverage Coadjute’s features directly, gaining real-time updates on transaction progress without manual data entry. This integration enhances the digital transaction experience, providing a more efficient and improved client interface.

Richard Hill, Partner Programme Manager at Access Legal, comments: “Property transactions involve numerous steps and potential risks, and communication breakdowns can lead to dissatisfaction and negative impacts on business. Our integration with Coadjute is designed to prevent these issues, ensuring a superior client experience.”

Coadjute is supported by major property market players like Rightmove, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, and NatWest, and is utilized by some of the UK’s largest estate agents and conveyancers.

Access Legal’s solutions benefit over 3,500 UK law firms, including The MAPD Group, Minster Law, Wolferstans Solicitors, and Neves Solicitors LLP.