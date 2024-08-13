Anicut Capital, a diversified investment firm, has announced a INR 60 crore investment in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Private Limited, a prominent player in engineering and technology services for the mobility sector. This investment strengthens BlueBinaries’ mission to provide innovative technological solutions and services for the mobility industry and supports its global expansion efforts. It also underscores Anicut’s dedication to nurturing growth-stage startups and businesses poised for expansion into new markets.

Established in 2017, BlueBinaries has become a leading provider of ER&D services in the mobility sector, known for its advanced solutions in Product and Digital Engineering. The company caters to a broad clientele in Europe, the UK, the USA, and APAC, focusing on the development of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and E/E Architecture design, as well as digital technologies such as Cloud, DevOps, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, and IoT solutions.

Anicut Capital expressed strong confidence in BlueBinaries’ potential. Dhruv Kapoor, Partner at Anicut Capital, stated, “The automotive electronics and software market is projected to exceed USD 80 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for safer vehicles, advanced connectivity, and next-gen mobility solutions. Given BlueBinaries’ extensive industry expertise and robust engineering capabilities, we believe the company is well-positioned to lead with comprehensive mobility solutions.”

Kishore LM, Co-founder, President, and COO of BlueBinaries, commented, “This investment from Anicut Capital is a major milestone for us. It will enable us to expand our strong customer base of OEMs and Tier 1 automotive suppliers, enhance our SDV and digital capabilities, and continue delivering innovative solutions to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

With Anicut Capital’s support, BlueBinaries is set to advance its strategic goals by developing sustainable, safe, connected, and intelligent automotive technologies, further embracing a digital-first approach.