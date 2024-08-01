Ascot Mortgages: Trusted Expertise in the UK Mortgage Industry

Ascot Mortgages is a premier mortgage advisory service located in Warrington, UK. With a steadfast commitment to providing personalised mortgage and protection advice, Ascot Mortgages ensures that every client receives tailored solutions to meet their unique financial needs. The company’s ethos is built on trust, expertise, and a client-centric approach, making it a reliable choice for those seeking mortgage advice.

A Remarkable Career Spanning 48 Years

Alison Gibson, the esteemed director of Ascot Mortgages, boasts an impressive 48-year career in the UK mortgage industry. Starting as a young school-leaver, Alison’s journey from an enthusiastic banking novice to a highly respected expert highlights her unwavering dedication to her profession and clients.

Educational Background and Certifications

Alison’s path to expertise began at 16, diving into the banking world straight out of school. Over the years, she accumulated critical certifications, including the CeMAP (Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice) and CeRER (Certificate in Regulated Equity Release). These qualifications underpin her deep understanding of the mortgage landscape.

Diverse Expertise Across Mortgage Sectors

Throughout her illustrious career, Alison has worn many hats: Banking Adviser, Mortgage Adviser, and Bank Manager. Her extensive experience covers various sectors, including:

Residential Mortgages

Buy-to-Let Mortgages

Bridging Loans

Commercial Mortgages

Equity Release (her specialty)

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Alison’s greatest pride lies in her dedication to customer satisfaction. She believes that a client’s happiness is the ultimate testament to her success. This client-first approach ensures that Alison provides the best advice and support, always prioritising her clients’ needs.

Recognised Industry Leader

Alison’s expertise has earned her national recognition. She has appeared on the Martin Lewis Money Show, offering her insights to a broader audience. Additionally, she is a proud member of the LIBF (London Institute of Banking and Finance) and the NACFB (National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers), reflecting her commitment to professionalism and ethical standards.

Staying Ahead in the Industry

Alison remains informed about the latest developments in UK mortgage laws, regulations, and market trends. She actively participates in BDM (Business Development Manager) meetings with lenders, attends seminars, and stays updated through FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) newsletters and professional publications.

A Lifelong Career Aligned with Personal Values

Choosing banking as a career from a young age, Alison’s personal values align perfectly with her professional approach. She is driven by a passion for exceptional customer service and a commitment to helping clients realise their dreams.

Life Beyond Finance

Outside of her professional life, Alison cherishes time with her family, especially her two grandsons. Her energetic 6-month-old cockapoo keeps her active, and she enjoys watching movies in the cinema. Holidays in the sun provide her with the perfect recharge, enabling her to return to work with renewed energy.

Inspiring Journey of Dedication

Alison Gibson’s journey from a young banking enthusiast to a seasoned Mortgage and Protection Adviser exemplifies her dedication to her clients and her craft. With nearly five decades of experience, she continues to make a positive impact in the UK mortgage industry, one satisfied client at a time.

Why Choose Ascot Mortgages?

Choosing Ascot Mortgages means choosing a team that puts your needs first. With Alison Gibson at the helm, clients are assured of expert advice, personalised service, and a commitment to their financial well-being. Whether you need assistance with residential mortgages, buy-to-let investments, or equity release, Ascot Mortgages is here to guide you every step of the way.

For more information, visit Ascot Mortgages and learn how Alison Gibson and her team can assist you with your mortgage needs.