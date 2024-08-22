Building a Winning eCommerce Site: The Essential Components

If you operate an eCommerce site, then you need to make sure that you take steps to optimize it for your user base, and this is best done by integrating certain features. Filters, internal site searches and price comparison tools are all essential if you want your site to be a success.

Internal Site Searches

Site searches are an important feature for any eCommerce site. They are usually found toward the top of the site and allow people to find any product they want within seconds. Forcing people to navigate through category after category to find the product they want will eventually run your site into the ground. However, it’s possible to offer suggestions when people use the search bar, so they can search for items faster, and more efficiently.

Studies have shown that 15% of eCommerce searches result in no results being shown, but most of the time, this is preventable. It may be that the customer is searching for something by using a synonym, or that they have made a spelling error when completing their search. One way to work around this would be for you to adopt an intelligent internal site function, as a third-party plugin.

Remember, it’s not just eCommerce sites that rely on internal site functions. Gaming websites utilize them too, as a way to connect their user base with the titles they’re looking for. Let’s say you wanted to play Temple Tumble at Betfair Casino. When you type the name of the game into the search bar, numerous suggestions are made. This includes other “Temple” games, that include Temple of Iris and Temple of Fire. Not only do users have the option of just typing in half of the search term, but they also can see what other games fall into the same category.

Search features like this are a great way to ensure that your eCommerce site is operating at maximum efficiency, and it can work wonders for your SEO too.

Product Filters

If you operate a store with a huge selection of products, then product filters can help your customers find whatever they need with ease. You can allow people to search based on size, availability and even features. You can include other pertinent information here, too. Let’s say you operate a grocery store. You may want to categorize things that can be delivered that same day, or items that are in stock to collect right now. You may also want to have a filter for products that can be collected later on because they’re in the warehouse.

Filters like this help users to find exactly what they’re looking for, and it also helps to enhance the number of sales. When you shop on Amazon, you’ll notice many filters that change depending on the search term. You can even exclude words if you want. This is one of the reasons why the site is so successful, as when a user is finding the exact product they want, they are bound to purchase from your store.

Price Comparisons

If you sell a vast range of products on your site, then you may find it hard to ensure that you’re always giving your customers a good deal. Price comparison tools can be a valuable addition here. They show your customers how much you’re selling a product for, and how it differs from your competition. Corporate giants such as Walmart have taken things one step further by going as far as to launch their comparison tool. Unlike most price comparison features, the site doesn’t compare two products in real-time.

Instead, it compares past purchases. If you have paid more for a product than you would have if you went to a competitor, the difference will be refunded to your account. Although tools like this are very advanced and only suited for huge sites with extensive customer bases, the concept is worth exploring. Having a live eCommerce price comparison feature that allows people to request a quote if the price you’re offering is higher is an excellent feature, and it goes a long way when it comes to customer loyalty. After all, if you have a truly loyal customer then there’s a chance that they will come back to you time and time again, even if your prices are higher.

By offering a live price difference calculator, you can make sure that you’re not making customers pay for their loyalty.

So as you can see, these essential features should be on every eCommerce website, as it’s the best way to boost your bottom line and your sales.