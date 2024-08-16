Everflow, the UK’s leading business utility provider, has announced its entry into the broadband and phone market. In partnership with Gamma, the UK’s top communication services supplier, Everflow is introducing a comprehensive range of broadband and phone products specifically designed to meet the needs of SMEs and sole traders.

With the copper switch-off looming, the transition to digital connectivity is becoming increasingly critical for businesses. Recognizing the challenges SMEs face in this shift, Everflow has developed a suite of broadband and phone solutions aimed at simplifying and future-proofing their communication needs.

Andy Sheldon, CTO, Everflow, comments: “The copper switch-off represents a significant shift in the UK’s connectivity landscape, and it’s vital that SMEs are not left behind in this transition. Our new broadband and phone services are designed with the needs of small businesses in mind, ensuring they have access to reliable, high-speed internet and voice solutions. Our successful proof of concept has shown that there is a real demand for these kinds of solutions, and we’re excited to roll this out nationwide.”

Everflow’s move into the broadband and phone sector is a natural extension of its vision to simplify utilities for businesses. By offering water, waste, and connectivity services under one roof, Everflow aims to streamline utility management for SMEs, freeing them up to focus on growth and success.

Craig Dallison, CEO, Everflow, comments: “Our entry into the connectivity market is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a comprehensive multi-utility provider. We are driven by the goal of making utilities simpler for businesses, and having everything under one roof is key to achieving that. By expanding our services to include broadband and phone solutions, we are not only meeting the current needs of our customers but also positioning ourselves for future growth and innovation. This launch is testament to our commitment to providing SMEs with the tools they need to thrive.”

Everflow’s connectivity products are available across the UK wherever BT networks are present.