Blogging is a big deal now among college students, especially at a time when traditional print media is declining. For many students, it offers a unique opportunity to find their voice, share their perspectives, and create a lasting impact on their campus community.

If you’re hoping to become a student blogger, perhaps to engage with issues that matter to you, hone your writing skills, challenge prevailing narratives, amplify underrepresented voices, or connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects that shape the campus experience, then you’re on the right page.

We understand you don’t know how to go about it; that’s why you’re here in the first place, so we’ve put together this guide to help you leverage your storytelling genius to start your blog or contribute to your college’s online column (as the case may be).

What’s the Big Deal about Blogging in College?

There are many benefits if you really want to become a blogger for your university or college. First and foremost, it allows you to have your voice heard and share your perspectives with the campus community.

Then, there are the professional benefits to consider; blogging can be an excellent platform for practicing and honing your writing skills. Regardless of your intended career path, strong communication abilities are invaluable.

And let’s not leave out the opportunities it can offer; being a college blogger can open doors for networking and making connections within your institution. You’ll have the opportunity to interview faculty members, administrators, and other significant figures on campus, which can lead to mentorship opportunities or even future job prospects. Now, think about that!

Finding Blogging Opportunities on Campus

Most colleges and universities have some form of student-run media organization that oversees blogs, newspapers, or other publications. These organizations are typically open to all students, regardless of their major or year of study.

So, start by searching your school’s website or reaching out to the student activities office to inquire about any existing blogging platforms or student media organizations. Many of these groups hold regular meetings or information sessions at the beginning of each semester to recruit new members.

If your college doesn’t have an established blogging platform, consider proposing the idea to the student government or the communications department. Given the popularity of online media, there may be interest in launching a new initiative.

Alternatively, you could start your own independent blog focused on your college experience. While this idea may require more effort from you in terms of promotion and building an audience, it will allow you to control the content and direction of the blog entirely.

Choose a Niche/Focus

The most crucial decision for any new blogger is selecting a topic or niche you’re genuinely passionate about and can offer unique, authoritative content.

Campus news and events, student life, academic and career advice, health and wellness, arts and entertainment, sports…the options are endless! But you’ll want to target a specific angle within your niche.

For instance, you could start a blog that covers “soccer” events at your campus rather than a general sports blog. This allows you to attract a specific, engaged audience and monetize through relevant affiliate programs or sponsorships. You can partner with a company like EDCO (one of the most prominent award and trophy makers in the USA) to promote their products on your blog.

You could write a blog on “How to organize a soccer tournament” and use the medium to inform your readers that they can get quality soccer trophies from Edco.com (your affiliate) to use for the tournament (a win-win in any case).

Write Frequent but Quality Content Only

Create a regular posting calendar (weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly)) and commit to it as closely as possible.

It’s also essential to develop a writing routine that works for you. Some bloggers prefer to write in the mornings before classes, while others find evenings or weekends more productive. In any case, experiment to find the perfect time and environment that fits you.

Also, posting frequently doesn’t mean you have to post rushed content. What’s most important is sticking to a reliable pattern so readers know when to expect new content from you. And always prioritize quality writing and in-depth research over short, superficial word counts.

Maintain Professionalism

You must understand that your blog represents both yourself and your institution, and your words can have far-reaching impacts.

So, always fact-check your information before posting, and try to avoid spreading misinformation as much as possible. If you’re covering sensitive or controversial topics, strive for objectivity and respect different perspectives.

Plus, be mindful of your school’s policies and guidelines regarding student media and content creation. Some institutions may have specific rules or procedures regarding topics to avoid, such as advertising practices or using the school’s logo or branding. So, get yourself acquainted with these details.

Wrapping Up

Running a blog takes time, dedication, and perseverance. There may be moments of frustration or self-doubt, but remember that every step of the journey is valuable for personal growth and skill development.

Enjoy the process of exploring your writing voice, connecting with your audience, and contributing to the vibrant campus community through your blog.

In the end, owning a blog is about more than just creating content; it’s about finding your passion, sharing your unique perspective, and leaving a lasting impact on your institution and beyond.