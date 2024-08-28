Key Strategies for Minimizing IoT Security Risks

Most people are already aware of the benefits that developments in IoT (Internet of Things) technology has brought to their personal lives and business settings. Smart home devices, wearable fitness trackers, and industrial automation tools are just a few use cases of IoT in action.

However, the fact that IoT devices are often designed with functionality in mind and to provide more convenience to users also makes many of them vulnerable to certain types of cyber attacks.

Thankfully, organizations can implement certain strategies to reduce their exposure to these attacks and mitigate various security risks.

Common IoT Security Risks

The interconnected format of IoT devices and connected network solutions creates a unique set of security concerns for organizations that rely on IoT solutions. The vulnerabilities can potentially lead to a range of issues, including:

Compromised Connected Systems

The IoT is a large network of connected devices designed to continuously record various types of information and transmit the collected data to other devices and systems. This data can include anything from confidential information about the status and configuration of connected networks to database transmissions.

To facilitate this seamless transmission of data, information is often cached on the IoT devices themselves as well as in on-premise and cloud-based storage solutions. Unfortunately, this can create various vulnerabilities if not properly secured.

If a connected database lacks adequate encryption or other security measures, it often becomes a prime target for malicious actors. A breach of this information can lead to the exposure of sensitive information used for identity theft, fraud, and other types of cybercrime.

Botnet Deployments

Cyber attackers are often looking to exploit IoT devices since they’re not always monitored regularly by organizations. This allows them to gain control of devices undetected while building a large “botnet” of remotely controlled devices.

Once a botnet is established, it can be used for a number of malicious activities, including launching Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks designed to overwhelm a target’s network with a barrage of web traffic. This unexpected spike in traffic can quickly exhaust network resources and shut down websites and online services in a matter of seconds.

Compromised User Credentials

Having just on unsecured IoT device connected to a network can provide a gateway to malicious actors, allowing them to infiltrate a system and move laterally across an entire network. Once given access, cyber attackers will often move on to target individual connected computers or databases that contain critical elements of an organization’s underlying infrastructure.

If an organization’s network becomes compromised, it can have far-reaching consequences for the business. These breaches can lead to operational disruptions, significant financial losses, and long-term reputational damage.

Malware Injection Points

Depending on the use cases, IoT devices can be physically deployed in various public and private environments. This ensures they’re optimally positioned to have seamless connectivity and provide full coverage over an area.

However, IoT devices’ physical accessibility can also make them vulnerable to malicious manipulation. If cybercriminals can reach IoT devices in unsecured locations, they can exploit certain software flaws using specialized tools and hardware.

With the ability to manually inject harmful coding into the device itself, cybercriminals can transform devices into a tools they can use long-term to get full access to a network to monitor traffic and data transmissions.

How to Keep Your IoT Infrastructure Secure

While IoT infrastructures can present a number of security risks, there are some key steps organizations can take to minimize their vulnerabilities.

Enforcing Better Password Practices

A critical element of maximizing device security is following certain best practices when creating user credentials to access them. This involves constructing passwords with a minimum of 12 characters while also incorporating a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters and various numbers and symbols.

Many IoT devices will come with factory-set default passwords that are inherently insecure. It’s recommended to change these default credentials immediately when configuring IoT networks with much stronger passwords that are changed every 3-6 months.

Segmenting Networks

Network segmentation is another effective IoT security protocol that divides a larger business network into smaller, more manageable sections. The primary goal of this process is to establish a protective barrier that can more easily contain a breach if one occurs.

When various network elements are segregated, it is much more difficult for malicious actors to move laterally deeper into a system. Businesses can start segmenting their networks by making use of virtual local area networks (VLANs) as well as firewalls and specialized business security solutions.

Regularly Monitoring IoT Devices

A crucial part of building a secure IoT infrastructure is monitoring network traffic coming to and from interconnected devices. This helps detect suspicious activity on the network while giving IT teams the ability to respond quickly and mitigate any potential threats as they appear.

Network monitoring solutions can be used to create automated mechanisms to track system activity while triggering alerts for unauthorized login attempts or malware detection. Another great feature of an IoT monitoring tool is that it can keep track of an organization’s inventory of IoT devices while also reporting on their firmware versions. This helps to make sure that all of your digital assets are receiving the necessary security updates and patches they need to keep a network secure.

Keep Your IoT Environment More Secure

IoT devices can be valuable assets when looking to introduce more flexibility and efficiency into both home and business environments. However, to fully harness the potential of creating an IoT environment, it’s important also to ensure they are configured securely. By following the strategies discussed, you’ll be able to significantly reduce the likelihood of creating vulnerabilities in your IoT infrastructure while keeping your data secure.

In collaboration with Guido Voigt

Guido Voigt is the Director of Engineering, at Lantronix, a global provider of turnkey solutions and engineering services for the internet of things (IoT). Guido’s and Lantronix’s goal is to enable their customers to provide intelligent, reliable, and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market.