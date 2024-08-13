KYC360 Introduces Networked KYC Solution

KYC360, a leading provider of Customer Lifecycle Management solutions that enable organisations to comply and excel, is pleased to announce the launch of Networked KYC (nKYC). This cutting-edge solution streamlines the onboarding process across multiple parties and reduces the time to revenue.

nKYC simplifies the process for customers being onboarded by various service providers such as law firms, banks, and Trust or Corporate Services providers (TCSPs). By enabling secure data sharing between different parties in the onboarding chain, nKYC removes friction and eliminates the need for manual rekeying of information.

Stephen Platt, Founder and CEO of KYC360, commented on the launch, “KYC360 is delighted to roll out another milestone innovation. Networked KYC removes significant barriers for firms, and this allows TSCPs to benefit from a reduced time to revenue as setting up a new structure for a customer can be done in as little as a week compared to the usual timeline measured in months. Customers benefit from a smoother onboarding experience, and this efficient process becomes a key competitive differentiator for banks and firms involved in the onboarding chain.”

Our well-established relationships with banks, professional services firms, and TCSPs make us the ideal choice for a seamless onboarding process. Any business that collaborates with introducers or intermediaries to gather KYC data can benefit from this solution.