Leading Digital Marketing Agency Expands Their Local SEO Services Across the North

For businesses large and small across all market sectors, a Google Business Profile that’s optimised to rank in the local map search results has become an essential online marketing tool. When Google’s ‘map pack’ was first launched, these map rankings were mostly for walk-in businesses like restaurants and hairdressers, or services covering a wide local area like plumbers and locksmiths – but that has changed.

Now, pretty much any product or service that is the subject of a local search – either by the addition of a location like ‘manchester’ to the query, or searched for on a device whose location is known, like a mobile – is likely to display map listings in the result. This means that businesses need to not only have a Google Business Profile, but also one that can rank in these map results, if they want these searches to find them.

Google‘s figures show that:

a complete Google Business Profile on Google Search and Maps means searchers are nearly three times as likely to think your business is reputable

a complete Google Business Profile means searches are 50% more likely to purchase from a business, and 70% more likely to visit them

So with a complete business profile vital for converting searchers into customers, and the right local optimisation crucial to ensure that profile ranks and is found in the first place, it’s clear that an understanding of how to create and effectively opitimise a Google Business Profile is more important than ever.

