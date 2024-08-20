Lutz Holding Expands Presence in Switzerland

Lutz-Jesco Suisse SA will enter the Swiss market, offering electric motors, pumps, and dosing systems. These products will be used across various sectors, particularly in water treatment, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and agriculture.

Lutz-Jesco Suisse SA specializes in producing universal electric motors with power outputs up to 1.5 kW, along with motor components like rotors and stators. The company’s product range will soon expand to include pumps, dosing systems, and water treatment solutions. These offerings will be suitable for various applications, including sewage treatment plants, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the paper and pulp industry, and agriculture.

“Switzerland is not only an important market for us, but also a hub for innovation and quality. By expanding the fields of activity of Lutz-Jesco Suisse SA, we are strengthening our presence in Switzerland and taking another important step in our international growth strategy,” says Heinz Lutz, CEO of Lutz Holding GmbH, a global group of companies that also includes Lutz Pumpen GmbH from Wertheim and Lutz-Jesco GmbH from Wedemark. “Couvet offers us not only a strategically favourable location, but also provides access to a market that is known for its high standards of technology and reliability.”

Greater customer proximity and shorter response times

Lutz-Jesco Suisse SA fulfils the desire of Swiss customers for closer proximity and shorter response times. “Today, most customers view outstanding technology as the obvious basis of a good supplier-customer relationship, explains Lutz. Proximity to our customers and good service are therefore the key factors for continued success. “Our presence in Couvet enables us to provide customers in Switzerland with even faster and more direct support, which gives us a decisive competitive advantage.”

Modern industry in a historical setting

Couvet is a village in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, located in the Val-de-Travers in the canton of Neuchâtel, and is known for its historical importance to the watchmaking industry. Lutz explains: “With the presence of Lutz-Jesco Suisse SA in Couvet, we are showing that modern industries are also active in this historical region.”