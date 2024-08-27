PanzerGlass Unveils CARE: The Future of Sustainable Mobile Phone Protection

PanzerGlass, a global innovator in screen protection, has unveiled its new product line, CARE by PanzerGlass, heralding the future of sustainable mobile phone protection. The CARE range, which includes cases and cardholders, is designed with a focus on durability, style, and environmental stewardship.

As the global mobile accessories market, valued at USD 93.34 billion in 2023, continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.80%, driven by the rise of affordable smartphones and enhanced features, PanzerGlass is meeting consumer demands for advanced protection combined with sustainable practices. The CARE range offers drop protection of up to 4.8 metres, an anti-yellowing guarantee, and is constructed from 100% recycled plastic, combining robustness with sustainability in an elegant design.

“From the start, we wanted CARE to be the first choice for consumers looking to protect their phones while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Michael Broend, Vice President for Marketing at PanzerGlass. “By listening to our community, we’ve shaped a product that not only meets their needs for durability and style but also aligns with their values of sustainability and self-expression.”

The CARE by PanzerGlass range also taps into the growing trend of mobile accessories being both functional and fashionable. With its sleek, stylish design and added features such as a kickstand for hands-free use, CARE blends protection with convenience. This launch underscores PanzerGlass’s commitment to innovation and customer insight, aimed at extending the life of mobile devices.

Alongside its environmental credentials, the CARE range sets itself apart in the market with a unique anti-yellowing guarantee, ensuring that the products retain their aesthetic appeal over time. This innovation directly addresses consumer concerns about the durability and appearance of their phone accessories.

As the mobile accessories market continues to expand, PanzerGlass is poised to lead with products that not only provide protection but also promote sustainability and personal expression. With CARE by PanzerGlass, consumers can confidently protect their devices while contributing to a more sustainable future.