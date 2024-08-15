Student Budgeting: Comparing the Best Broadband Deals for Affordable Internet

With so many expenses such as tuition, textbooks, and living costs, managing finances as a student can be challenging. Yet, in this digital age, reliable internet access has become essential for students to attend online classes, conduct research, submit assignments, and stay connected with professors.

However, statistics show that 1.1 billion students across the globe can’t afford internet access. That’s where this guide comes in. It contains a list of the most affordable broadband deals for students to help you find a budget-friendly option that fits your academic and personal needs.

Best Broadband Deals for Students on a Budget: At a Glance

Broadband Deal Speed Contract Price Lit100 by Lit Fibre 100 Mbps 24 Months £10/month for the first 6 months then £20 Remarkably Fast by the 4th Utility 50 Mbps 24 Months £10/month for the first 3 months then £15 Fast by Hyperoptic 50 Mbps 30 Days £23/month Full Fibre 75 by NOW 69 – 75 Mbps 18 Months £24/month Ultra by Utility Warehouse 35 Mbps 18 Months £26/month Truespeed 150 150 Mbps 12 Months £25/month Full Fibre 150 by TalkTalk 152 Mbps 24 Months £29/month

Details of Best Broadband Deals for Students

Here are the details of the most affordable student broadband deals mentioned above.

Lit100 by Lit Fibre

Lit Fibre is a well-established and renowned provider of affordable broadband deals in the UK. Its “Lit100” makes for an excellent option for students because of its low price and excellent features.

The package comes with a 24-month contract and provides 100 Mbps of downloading and uploading speeds, with unlimited data usage. Additionally, it also offers a Wi-Fi 6-certified Lit Hub for consistent connectivity and symmetrical speeds.

But the best feature of the Lit100 package is its price stability, which means there are no price hikes throughout the duration of your contract.

Remarkably Fast by the 4th Utility

The 4th Utility is also a reliable broadband provider in the UK that offers a wide range of deals. The best plan for students from this company is “Remarkably Fast”. Not only is it affordable but it also delivers symmetrical speeds of up to 50 Mbps for both downloading and uploading with unlimited data usage.

With a minimum contract term of 24 months, it offers stability and affordability throughout your academic journey. Additionally, there is also no activation free, and you can get this package up and running on the same day if you have the router installed already.

Fast by Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers specialized broadband deals for students to help them manage their finances easily. The most affordable student plan from this company is called “Fast”, which offers 50 Mbps of downloading and uploading speeds with unlimited data usage.

What makes this package special is that it doesn’t require you to make a long commitment, just 30 days’ notice. This feature makes it ideal for students who frequently move or need short-term internet solutions. However, it’s important to note that Fast by Hyperoptic does have a £39 activation fee.

Full Fibre 75 by NOW

Priced at £24 per month, NOW Full Fibre 75 offers download speeds of 69 to 75 Mbps. It means you can download an HD movie within 2 to 3 minutes using this package.

While the uploading speeds are relatively lower at 15 to 17 Mbps, the plan includes unlimited data usage and does not charge any activation or delivery fees.

This makes it a cost-effective choice for students who prioritize fast downloads and unlimited usage without additional upfront costs.

Ultra by Utility Warehouse

Utility Warehouse’s Ultra package is a budget-friendly option for students, as it’s priced at £26 per month. According to the company, it can help you save over £100 a year compared to other providers.

The average downloading speed of this package is 35 Mbps. Although it’s lower than other options listed in this guide, it can easily meet the basic needs of one person effectively.

One additional perk of opting for this package is that it comes with the company’s award-winning Wi-Fi Hub at no additional charge.

Truespeed 150

Truespeed 150 offers exceptional value for money for budget-conscious students. With a 12-month contract, it guarantees impressive upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps, along with unlimited data usage.

One of its standout features is price stability throughout the entire contract period, as there are no unexpected price changes. In addition, Truespeed also doesn’t impose any installation fees, and servicing and repairs are provided free of charge.

These benefits make Truespeed 150 a highly cost-effective and reliable choice for students looking for high-speed internet without breaking the bank.

Full Fibre 150 by TalkTalk

Full Fibre 150 by TalkTalk offers reliable and fast internet connectivity, with an average download speed of 152 Mbps. It comes with an award-winning Amazon Eero 6 Router, which features dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for efficient connectivity across more than 75 devices.

The biggest benefit of using this router is its dedicated Amazon Eero app. It allows you to control your network settings quickly and easily. The only downside to Full Fibre 150 by TalkTalk is that its pricing can vary based on your exact location.

But generally, TalkTalk’s prices are very competitive, making Full Fibre 150 an attractive option for students who are looking for a reliable and affordable broadband deal.

Save Money Preparing for Studies

By choosing a cost-effective broadband plan, students can allocate more of their budget towards educational resources, living expenses, or savings, thereby optimising their financial resources while maintaining essential connectivity for academic and personal needs.

For example, find budget-friendly broadband plans through online tools like laptop finder, budgeting tools, and price comparison websites. These tools help students compare prices and features, ensuring they get the most value for their money.

Final Words

Whether you prioritize high-speed downloads, reliable connectivity for multiple devices, or flexibility in contract terms, you can find a broadband deal that suits your needs. Just make sure that you take the time to outline your requirements and explore packages that align with them.

We hope this guide has helped you find the right broadband deal to stay connected for online classes, research, and/or entertainment without putting a strain on your wallet.