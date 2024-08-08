Understanding Birth Injuries: The Role of Attorneys in Seeking Justice

Approximately 7 out of every 1,000 babies in America are affected by birth injuries based on recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources. Those injuries can occur during pregnancy or labor as well as during or immediately after birth. They can happen for a number of reasons. Though some causes are natural and unavoidable, many birth injuries are the result of malpractice or medical errors.

In the case of the latter, medical professionals who are negligent need to be held accountable for failing to provide adequate care. If your family has been affected by this type of carelessness or wrongdoing, birth injury attorneys can help. They can aid in building a strong case against those who are liable for your baby’s injuries and ensure you receive compensation for them. Take a look at some of the most common types of birth injuries and their possible causes to better understand the role negligence plays in these situations.

Complications From Forceps and Vacuum Extractors

In births that require the use of forceps or vacuum extractors, several birth injuries can occur. Those include relatively minor issues, like bruising and other injuries to the face or head, that heal without causing lasting consequences. More severe injuries include intracranial hemorrhaging, skull fractures, and nerve and spinal cord injuries. Certain types of trauma caused by assisted births can lead to seizure disorders, paralysis, and developmental delays. Medical professionals are trained to use forceps and vacuum extractors safely and effectively, and failing to take all reasonable precautions when using them is a form of negligence.

Birth Asphyxia

Birth asphyxia is another common type of birth injury. This happens when the baby doesn’t get enough oxygen and blood flow, and it can lead to lifelong problems. As is the case with some other birth injuries, this can happen during pregnancy, labor, or delivery and immediately after birth. It’s often the result of umbilical cord prolapse, but it can also stem from early placental separation, placental dysfunction, and preeclampsia. Medical professionals should monitor both the mother and the fetus throughout the pregnancy and birthing process to watch for risk factors and symptoms of birth asphyxia and take measures to prevent it.

Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy is also a common result of birth injury. It can range from mild to severe and can cause muscle weakness, uncontrollable body movements, developmental delays, and a lack of fine motor coordination to name a few of its effects. People who suffer from cerebral palsy may need a lifetime of extra care and assistance. Birth asphyxia, head trauma during delivery, and an array of other issues can cause cerebral palsy, many of which stem from negligence or wrongdoing on the part of medical professionals.

Shoulder Dystocia

Shoulder dystocia happens when a baby’s shoulders become lodged behind the mother’s pelvis during delivery. It can lead to birth asphyxia, a broken collarbone, brachial plexus injuries, and broken arms among other injuries. Shoulder dystocia is fairly common during delivery, and prompt medical intervention can usually reduce the complications associated with it. That being said, negligence can have the opposite impact. It can bring about permanent injuries that require ongoing care.

Seeking Justice for Birth Injuries

While not all birth injuries are preventable, many of them certainly are. Medical professionals are expected to take every reasonable action to prevent birth injuries throughout pregnancy, labor, and delivery as well as after birth. If they fail to do so, they can be held accountable for your baby’s injuries. An attorney can help you build a strong case against the people responsible for your baby’s injuries and ensure you and your child receive the compensation you’re entitled to.