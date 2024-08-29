Why Keter’s Sustainable Outdoor Furniture is the Best Choice for Every Season

With 21st-century technological advances integrated into many aspects of life, individuals across the globe often feel less familiar with the natural world. Therefore, they are increasingly seeking ways to connect (or reconnect) with the great outdoors. Homeowners are especially interested in home design that integrates outdoor living spaces. Examples include pergolas, outdoor kitchens, covered patios, and other landscape enhancements.

With this trend as a backdrop, architects and other home design professionals are infusing their upcoming designs with an outdoor connection. Flexible design solutions, including those for multi-season use, are naturally receiving considerable attention. Outdoor entertaining is also on the design professionals’ radar.

Keter Outdoor Furniture: A Versatile, Durable Choice

Outdoor gatherings have long been a way to socialize with family and friends while enjoying tasty refreshments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor get-togethers became especially popular as people sought to reduce their virus risks. As might be expected, many locked-down homeowners and tenants upgraded their outdoor spaces to offer a more inviting setting.

Quality outdoor furniture plays an integral role in most outdoor living space designs. These furniture pieces can keep guests comfortable while giving a lawn, patio, or balcony a fresh new look. Ideally, this well-built furniture will retain its aesthetics while being durable enough to withstand often-punishing weather conditions.

Sturdy Keter outdoor furniture meets all these requirements while offering a desirable alternative to cheaply built, throw-away lawn furniture. Equally important, Keter outdoor furniture has sustainability integrated into every aspect of production. Besides containing an ever-growing percentage of recycled materials, Keter outdoor furniture is 100 percent recyclable.

Warm-Season Outdoor Living Experiences

Much of the United States enjoys four-season weather. During the warm spring and summer months (and on warmer winter days), hosts and guests move their gatherings outdoors. Here, Keter highlights three classic warm-season events that are popular throughout the country. The company showcases outdoor furniture pieces that will add a striking new dimension to each gathering.

Barbecues and Grill-outs

Warmer weather makes an ideal setting for a barbecue or grill-out. Family, friends, and neighbors socialize while the host grills tasty proteins and vegetables for the feast. Attendees often contribute a warm-weather side dish or dessert. Everyone enjoys a classic warm-season meal and lots of good company.

3-Piece Patio Ensembles

Keter 3-piece patio ensembles combine style and versatility. Each compact set features two sturdy chairs, each with a sloped back for comfort. A matching table provides space for drinks, snacks, or a light dinner. Available in two neutral tones, Keter’s patio ensembles are adaptable to hard surfaces and lawns alike. As a bonus, these small dining units will fit nicely onto apartment or condo patios and balconies.

Versatile Storage Benches

Extra guest seating is always appreciated. If that seating comes with storage space, that’s even better. This dual-function outdoor storage bench provides seating for two adults along with plenty of room for gardening supplies, tools, and other items.

Outdoor Side Tables

A few strategically placed side tables can accommodate additional guests’ needs. Available in round or square styles, Keter’s neutral-toned side tables will mesh with varied outdoor color schemes.

Wheeled Outdoor Kitchen Cart

During any outdoor gathering, transporting foods, serving ware, and utensils from the kitchen can be a chore. Even worse, one trip or stumble could result in food items being dumped on the ground.

Keter’s mobile outdoor kitchen cart offers a convenient solution. Before leaving the kitchen, hosts can load the cart with food items and other dining necessities. At the grilling station, a spacious food preparation platform doubles as a convenient dining surface.

Al Fresco Dining

Dining in the great outdoors can turn an ordinary meal into a special occasion. A light breakfast as the day begins, or a casual lunch with family or friends, can infuse an element of fun into the daily routine. And an al fresco dinner, perhaps with candles for added ambience, is the perfect way to cap off the day.

Sunbathing in Style

Sunbathers of all stripes enjoy soaking up the rays in style and comfort. Keter’s iconic sun lounger fits the bill with its sleek curved styling and comfortable rattan-look surface. Equally important, Keter sun loungers can stand up to extended wear and tear that would cause poorly made loungers to disintegrate. Simply put, a Keter sun lounger can add an appealing new dimension to a poolside or patio relaxation experience.

Cool-Season Outdoor Get-Togethers

The cooler fall (and perhaps winter) months offer many opportunities for outdoor gatherings. Hosts and guests dress for the chilly weather while enjoying each other’s company and savoring hearty foods and beverages. Here, Keter highlights three popular cool-season events along with furniture pieces that can enhance each occasion.

Happy Hour Gatherings

Joining together for Happy Hour refreshments is an ideal way to wind down the day. With movable seating options, and side tables for drinks and snacks, the ingredients are in place for an enjoyable evening.

Hearty Outdoor Dinners

Crisp, cool evening air lends itself to robust outdoor meals. A steaming bowl of chili, or a plate of grilled sausage and veggies, are ideal cool-weather dinners. With adequate seating and sturdy side tables, hosts and guests are ready to enjoy a tasty meal.

Stargazing Parties

Watching a starry sky on a crisp, cool night is always a treat. With family and friends gathered around a toasty crackling fire, and perhaps some steaming beverages, the stage is set for some epic stargazing and planet viewing.

A roomy Adirondack chair offers an ideal vantage point for stargazing and planet watching. The chairs’ sturdy construction, and multiple style and color choices, make them popular for patios and lawns alike. These chairs are indeed a timeless classic.

Keter’s Sustainable Furniture Offers Remarkable Value

Keter’s well-known dedication to sustainability is integrated into the company’s enduring mission. For perspective, Keter wants to “minimize the use of virgin resources and eliminate waste at each stage of the value chain.” Achieving this multifaceted goal won’t be easy, but Keter continues to make remarkable progress in its global operations.

Every year, Keter increases the percentage of recycled materials in its outdoor lifestyle products. All Keter products are 100 percent recyclable, and the recycled items can be integrated into new Keter products. Finally, Keter does not manufacture any single-use plastic consumer items in its facilities. The company’s steadfast sustainability commitment, and its exceptionally durable products, position this industry leader for long-term growth.