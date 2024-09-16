Ad revenue continues to be a major driver in the mobile app industry, with ads projected to contribute nearly 66% of total app revenue in 2024, according to data from NoKyc.com. This share is expected to increase in the coming years.

Apps to Generate $344.11 Billion from Ads in 2024

Ads account for two-thirds of global mobile app revenue. A recent Statista report estimates that mobile apps will generate $522.73 billion in global revenue in 2024, an 11.9% increase from $467.08 billion in 2023.

In 2024, ad revenue for apps is expected to hit $344.11 billion, comprising 65.8% of total annual earnings. In-app purchases will bring in another $172.53 billion, or 33% of total revenue, while revenue from paid apps will contribute only $6.09 billion (1.2%).

Ad revenue is set to grow by over 12% in 2024 compared to 2023. Notably, the share of ad revenue in overall earnings has been steadily increasing over the years, and this trend is likely to persist at a slower pace.

For instance, ad revenue was $100.77 billion in 2018, accounting for 50.2% of total app revenue. Over the past six years, ad revenue has outpaced the overall growth rate, and by 2024, it is forecast to reach 65.8% of total earnings.

Looking ahead, overall annual app revenue is projected to rise to $673.78 billion by 2027, with ad revenue expected to reach $451.38 billion, making up 67% of total revenue.Ads Projected to Contribute 66% of Mobile App Revenue in 2024