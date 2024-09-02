Apple Watch for Kids: Key Safety Settings for Peace of Mind

7 Essential Apple Watch Settings Every Parent Should Know for Kids’ Safety

“Technology can be a double-edged sword,” says Josh Gordon, a tech expert at Geonode, highlighting the importance of understanding how devices like the Apple Watch can be used to ensure children’s safety. With the growing popularity of smartwatches among kids, especially the Apple Watch, it’s crucial for parents to know how to utilize its features for their child’s protection.

According to KidsLox, as smartphones become more common, smartwatches are becoming their successors. Among these, the Apple Watch has gained significant popularity with both adults and children.

1. Set Up Family Sharing Leverage the Family Setup feature to manage your child’s Apple Watch from your iPhone, even if they don’t have their own phone.

How to Set Up: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone > Family Sharing > Add Member.

Main Benefits: Monitor health data, set screen time limits, and control who your child can communicate with.

2. Emergency SOS Ensure your child knows how to use the Emergency SOS feature, which can contact emergency services and share their location with emergency contacts.

How to Use: Hold the side button until the Emergency SOS slider appears.

Settings: Open the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Emergency SOS, and make sure “Hold Side Button” and “Fall Detection” (for older kids) are enabled.

3. Schooltime Mode To minimize distractions during school hours, enable Schooltime Mode, which simplifies the watch face and limits access to apps.

How to Set Up: Go to the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Family Watches > Choose your child’s watch > Schooltime.

Schedule: Define school hours to automatically activate this mode.

4. Activity Sharing and Notifications Encourage physical activity by monitoring your child’s fitness goals through Activity Sharing and Notifications.

Setup: Open the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Activity > Set up notifications and sharing preferences.

Monitor Progress: Regularly check and discuss their progress to promote healthy habits.

5. Location Sharing Keep track of your child’s location in real-time with Location Sharing.

Enable: Go to the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Family Watches > Choose your child’s watch > Location Sharing.

Access Location: Use the Find My app to instantly view your child’s whereabouts.

6. Restricted Contacts & Communication Limits Limit who your child can communicate with and set boundaries on when they can use their Apple Watch for messaging.

Setup: Watch app on iPhone > My Watch > Family Watches > Choose your child’s watch > Contacts.

Communication Limits: Control who can contact your child during specific times, such as school hours or bedtime.

7. Parental Controls Activate parental controls to manage which apps and content your child can access on their Apple Watch.

Manage via: Watch app on iPhone > My Watch > Family Watches > Choose your child’s watch > General > Restrictions.

Options Include: Restricting explicit content, blocking in-app purchases, and managing app usage.

Josh Gordon emphasizes that "Proactive engagement is key to leveraging technology for safety." By familiarizing yourself with these Apple Watch settings, you can not only protect your child but also guide them in using technology responsibly. These tools ensure that your child's digital journey is both secure and enriching.